Twitter Inc has listed its new subscription service “Twitter Blue” as an in-app purchase on the app store.

Earlier, there were reports that the microblogging platform was working on a new service that would include exclusive features for users. Twitter Blue has been listed as an in-app purchase priced at Rs.269 in India on Apple’s App Store.

In its latest update, Twitter is set to introduce new features including the anticipated ‘Undo Tweet’ option and colour themes. Besides, Twitter has also brought its Clubhouse-style Spaces to the Web for a broader audience.

Twitter Blue as in-app purchase

It is listed as an in-app purchase for £2.49 in the UK and $2.99 in the US. However, the service is not yet been launched. Twitter is yet to make an official announcement about the same.

Twitter to launch ‘tiered-subscription” model

Twitter has been working on this paid subscription service – Twitter Blue for a long time. Earlier this month, App researcher Jane Manchun Wong had shared details about the service as discovered.

Wong had revealed that the subscription service will include features such as “Undo tweets” and bookmark collections.

However, Twitter is yet to confirm the details about “Undo tweets” feature.

Further, Wong had said that social media major is working on a tiered subscription pricing model. Accordingly, one tier would have more paid features than the other, which will mean a premium, noise-free news reading experience for higher-priced tiers.

Last year, the micro-blogging site had confirmed that it was exploring the idea of creating a paid subscription service that includes a range of new features that users may be willing for at its Analyst Day event earlier this year.