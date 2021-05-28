Friday, May 28, 2021
Home Social Media Twitter to launch paid subscription service ‘Twitter Blue’ including coloured themes and ‘undo tweet’...
News ReportsSocial MediaTech
Updated:

Twitter to launch paid subscription service ‘Twitter Blue’ including coloured themes and ‘undo tweet’ options

In its latest update, Twitter is set to introduce new features including the anticipated 'Undo Tweet' option and colour themes.

OpIndia Staff
Twitter lists new paid subscription service ‘Twitter Blue’/ Image Source: Indian Express
6

Twitter Inc has listed its new subscription service “Twitter Blue” as an in-app purchase on the app store.

Earlier, there were reports that the microblogging platform was working on a new service that would include exclusive features for users. Twitter Blue has been listed as an in-app purchase priced at Rs.269 in India on Apple’s App Store.

In its latest update, Twitter is set to introduce new features including the anticipated ‘Undo Tweet’ option and colour themes. Besides, Twitter has also brought its Clubhouse-style Spaces to the Web for a broader audience.

Twitter Blue as in-app purchase

It is listed as an in-app purchase for £2.49 in the UK and $2.99 in the US. However, the service is not yet been launched. Twitter is yet to make an official announcement about the same.

Twitter to launch ‘tiered-subscription” model

Twitter has been working on this paid subscription service – Twitter Blue for a long time. Earlier this month, App researcher Jane Manchun Wong had shared details about the service as discovered.

Wong had revealed that the subscription service will include features such as “Undo tweets” and bookmark collections.

However, Twitter is yet to confirm the details about “Undo tweets” feature.

Further, Wong had said that social media major is working on a tiered subscription pricing model. Accordingly, one tier would have more paid features than the other, which will mean a premium, noise-free news reading experience for higher-priced tiers.

Last year, the micro-blogging site had confirmed that it was exploring the idea of creating a paid subscription service that includes a range of new features that users may be willing for at its Analyst Day event earlier this year.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

How the Congress government backstabbed the Serum Institute of India during the swine flu epidemic

Dibakar Dutta -
Forced by circumstances, the Serum Institute of India had moved the Delhi High Court in June 2012 under section 9 of the Arbitration Act.
Editor's picks

Odisha won’t burden Central govt for Cyclone Yaas relief during the pandemic, will handle on its own: Naveen Patnaik

OpIndia Staff -
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said his state would tide over the cyclone fallout by itself without burdening the central government during a raging pandemic.

‘In the name of Jesus, I order corona to end’: Watch how Christian evangelist ‘professor’ uses the pandemic for religious propaganda

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In 2017, this Christian evangelist 'professor' was jailed for financial fraud.

Covid deaths: Rahul Gandhi says Congress govts are not lying but Union govt is, here is why it makes no sense

News Reports K Bhattacharjee -
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi held a press conference on Friday where he addressed the Coronavirus crisis.

China wants Nepal to buy vaccines with ‘secret’ conditions after Nepal had to look for other sellers as India decided to stop export

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
China announced that it would provide 1 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine under "grant assistance" to Nepal

‘Farmers’ now decide to ‘defeat PM Modi’ in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections, had earlier talked about defeating PM in 2024

Politics OpIndia Staff -
So-called farmers, protesting and creating a ruckus for months now are now set on the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections

Recently Popular

News Reports

Viral video of a woman being gang-raped not related to the Jodhpur suicide case of Nagaland girl. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Police officials and government sources have confirmed that the viral video is an unrelated incident. The victim in the video is not the late Lovi Sumi, a woman from Nagaland working in Jodhpur, who had recently committed suicide.
Read more
News Reports

Viral rape video: Victim was trafficked by Bangladeshi TikTok ‘star’, all accused arrested in Bengaluru. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The accused were identified as Mohammed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babo, Sagar and Hakeel. A woman accomplice was arrested too whose name has not been disclosed.
Read more
News Reports

Complaint filed against IMA President Jayalal for trying to abuse his position during Covid pandemic to spread Christianity

OpIndia Staff -
In its complaint, the LRPF sought revocation of Medical Practitioner's License of IMA President John Jayalal, alleging that the controversial doctor has openly declared his intention of using the pandemic for religious conversions.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Not just wanting to use hospitals to convert Hindus, IMA Chief Johnrose Jayalal also harbours visceral hate for PM Modi

Akshita Bhadauria -
As head of the IMA, Dr Jayalal has made his political leanings quite clearly. What is to say that his statements do not reflect his ideology?
Read more
Media

Fifty Shades of ThePrint: 50 examples of how the leftist portal is running propaganda in the name of journalism

Alok Bhatt -
Fifty examples of mischievous and misleading journalism by Shekhar Gupta run ThePrint in its propaganda against Modi govt
Read more
OpIndia Explains

‘Rats of Shah Dola’: How hundreds of children in the Islamic State of Pakistan are forcefully deformed and exploited as beggars

OpIndia Staff -
In the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the microcephalic children find refuge at the shrine of Shah Daula in Varedia but are deformed and exploited to beg
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
549,240FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com