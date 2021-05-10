Monday, May 10, 2021
Home Entertainment ZEE5's Radhe Combo Offer is the perfect gift for all Salman Khan fans
Entertainment
Updated:

ZEE5’s Radhe Combo Offer is the perfect gift for all Salman Khan fans

Salman Khan's Radhe releases on 13th May, 2021. Besides Salman Khan, the film also has Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in the pivotal roles and Randeep Hooda is playing the antagonist.

OpIndia Staff
Zee-5 Radhe
Watch the movie and get a premium subscription at discounted rate
56

Any Bollywood fan knows that Superstar Salman Khan is the highlight of every Eid in India. Salman had been releasing his movies during Eid for a long time now. Staying true to this tradition, the actor is gearing up for his Eid release of 2021, Radhe – Your Most Wanted Bhai.

To celebrate this big feat of Salman Khan’s big-budget film, ZEE5 has introduced a special Radhe Combo Offer, on its annual subscriptions, giving all the Bhai fans an exclusive opportunity to watch Radhe movie online

What is the Radhe Combo Offer?

The Radhe Combo Offer is a special offer introduced by ZEE5 in which for just Rs 499, subscribers get an exclusive pay-per-view ticket of Radhe movie along with a full year of ZEE5 Premium subscription. ZEE5 has not only slashed the subscription prices by half, it is not even charging for Radhe’s ZEEPLEX ticket.

The movie rental for Radhe on ZEEPLEX is around Rs 249, but if you opt for a Radhe combo offer, you’ll be able to watch Radhe along with a host of other projects available on ZEE5.

What makes the Radhe Combo Offer special for Bollywood lovers?

In the Radhe Combo Offer, a user not only gets to watch Salman Khan’s upcoming film Radhe but also gets unlimited access to a wide array of exceptional content available on the ZEE5 platform. ZEE5 is a host for numerous movies, web series and even TV shows across languages and genres.

It hosts many of Bhai’s evergreen movies such as Hum Saath Saath Hai, Maine Pyaar Kiya, Karan Arjun and more, along with a long list of other Bollywood movies from stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and more. And since this offer is specially introduced around Eid, it is surely an Eidi from Salman Khan to not just his fans but to every other Bollywood fan out there.

Radhe releases on May 13, 2021. Besides Salman Khan, the film also has Disha Patani and Jackie Shroff in the pivotal roles and Randeep Hooda is playing the big baddie. The movie is helmed by Prabudeva.

Searched termsradhe combo offer, radhe zee5, zee5 subscription, zee5, radhe on zee5,

Trending now

News Reports

Gujarat: Extensive campaign launched to test, trace and isolate people in villages to arrest spread of coronavirus pandemic

OpIndia Staff -
Gujarat is currently one of the few states in India which has not gone for a full lockdown.
News Reports

Reliance Group among the top donors in India Inc’s COVID relief response: Read the details

OpIndia Staff -
Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Reliance Foundation has emerged as one of the largest donors as India Inc expands its relief efforts during COVID-19

SC puts Prashant Kishor’s appointment as advisor to Punjab CM under the scanner, seeks response from Congress-ruled state govt

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Prashant Kishor had recently declared that he is quitting his career as political strategist and would look at an alternate career

BMC chief explains why it is not the Modi govt but the states that need to be blamed for the oxygen crisis

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
BMC chief said that mismanagement of states is responsible for the oxygen crisis and increased number of SOS calls

Yogendra Yadav was aware of the rape of a woman by AAP leaders at the Tikri border ‘farmer’ protest site: Report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A report published in Dainik Bhaskar says that Yogendra Yadav was intimately aware of the sexual assault of a woman at the Tikri protest site and yet he remained tight-lipped about the incident

Uttar Pradesh: Boeing to construct a 200-bed COVID hospital in Gorakhpur

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
UP state government is rapidly working on expanding medical facilities in the state in collaboration with various corporate and multi-national companies while using all available government resources.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Dominance of one religious group cannot prevent religious celebrations of other’, says Madras HC after local Muslims object to Hindu procession

OpIndia Staff -
The Madras High court concluded that similar acts of 'resistance' by other religious groups would result in loss of lives, destruction of properties, riots, religious fights and chaos.
Read more
Opinions

Here is how The Lancet used dubious sources to blame Modi Govt for the Covid crisis

K Bhattacharjee -
Following the abrogation of Article 370, The Lancet had issued a strong condemnation of the Indian Government.
Read more
World

Iran: 20 year old youth Alireza Fazeli Monfared beheaded by half brother, cousins for being gay

OpIndia Staff -
Alireza Fazeli Monfared, a 20 year old Iranian youth, was murdered by his brother and cousins due to his sexual orientation.
Read more
Entertainment

‘Won’t last here for a week’: Instagram removes Kangana Ranaut’s post for calling Covid ‘small time flu’

OpIndia Staff -
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has said that she believes she will not survive a week on Instagram after a post was removed.
Read more
News Reports

Arvind Kejriwal govt expels 7 journalists from Whatsapp group after report critical of govt handling of oxygen crisis, senior journalists keep mum

OpIndia Staff -
The Arvind Kejriwal government has been the darling of the media for a long time but it seems to want absolute devotion
Read more
Social Media

Parody Tinder accounts of ‘newly single’ Bill Gates emerge after his divorce announcement, promise exclusive ‘third dose’ of vaccine

OpIndia Staff -
The fake profiles on Tinder appeared right after Bill Gates announced that he is getting a divorce from his wife Malinda Gates
Read more

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,887FansLike
540,807FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com