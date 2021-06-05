Saturday, June 5, 2021
Home News Reports Cartoonist Manjul cries 'fascism' based on standard Twitter correspondence: Here is the truth
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Cartoonist Manjul cries ‘fascism’ based on standard Twitter correspondence: Here is the truth

If we apply the rationale of the anti-BJP cartoonist, then, it will imply that the Indian government is out there to destroy Opindia as well.

OpIndia Staff
Cartoonist Manjul cries 'fascism' based on a standard Twitter correspondence: Here is the truth
Manjul (left), PM Modi (right), image via Hindustan Times
1

On Friday (June 4), Anti-BJP cartoonist Manjul took to Twitter to insinuate that the Modi government has been trying to silence his freedom of expression. He had shared a screenshot of an email received from ‘Twitter Legal’, wherein it pointed out that the microblogging platform had received a request from Indian law enforcement authorities regarding his account. “Jai Ho Modi ji ki sarkar ki (All hail the Narendra Modi-led-government),” he alleged.

Screengrab of the tweet by Manjul

In another tweet, he claimed, “Thanks to the Modi government that it did not ask Twitter to shut down the handle for being anti-religion and atheist and not considering Modi ji as my God.” Manjul further insinuated that the warning from Twitter was received on the behest of the Indian government. He wrote, “It would have been better if the government informed about the tweet that had offended it. I could have re-posted the same tweet. This would have helped the people.”

Screengrab of the tweets by Manjul

Manjul was earlier a cartoonist with the Zee Media owned DNA. After taking up freelance work, he turned virulently anti-BJP and has been drawing cartoons since then to peddle anti-BJP agenda. The cartoonist turned propagandist soon recieved support from the left-liberal lobby, who further gave credence to the allegations of government’s attempt to silence him. While reacting to the development, alleged journalist Swati Chaturvedi claimed that the Modi government is now ‘terrified’ of a cartoonist.

Screengrab of the tweet by Swati Chaturvedi

What is the Truth?

As it turns out, Twitter correspondence is nothing out of ordinary. Popular Twitter user Ankur Singh shared an email sent by Twitter Legal containing the same message. “Twitter has received a request from Indian Law Enforcement regarding your Twitter account,” read the message. Earlier, cartoonist Vikaso too had a fair share of such emails.

Screengrab of the email received by Ankur Singh

Opindia regularly receives such ‘legal warnings’ from Twitter

Even Opindia has received 100s of emails from law enforcement authorities, warning of requests made by the Indian law enforcement authorities.

Screengrab of the emails received by Opindia from Twitter

Here is a screenshot of one such email received from ‘Twitter Legal’ by Opindia on January 24, 2021. This body of the email contains the same exact words as received by Manjul. Opindia regularly receives such notices and legal warnings from Twitter on account of our extensive coverage of the brutal killing of Hindus and BJP workers. It becomes obvious that a vicious lobby does not want our news reports to be published so that the deaths of countless Hindus and BJP workers remain unheard.

Screengrab of the email received by Opindia from Twitter

Irrational and motivated strategy to defame Modi government

While Manjul brazenly tried to portray the hand of the Modi government behind the Twitter correspondence, nothing can be further from the truth. If we apply the rationale of the anti-BJP cartoonist, then, it will imply that the Indian government is out there to destroy Opindia and popular Twitter users such as Vikaso and Ankur Singh.

While it is not unusual for the left-liberal lobby to pin the blame on the Modi government over trivial issues, the hullaballoo created on Twitter by Manjul appears to be a part of a new devious strategy to peddle propaganda against the incumbent government.

Manjul was earlier found sharing fake news to target the Modi government. He had shared an image from 2017 of a man carrying a dead body on a rickshaw to criticise the government’s efforts in tackling the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsManjul Twitter notice
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Don’t use IMA to propagate any religion’: Read what the Delhi court said slamming IMA President John Rose Jayalal

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi court ordered Indian Medical Association (IMA) President John Rose Austin Jayalal to not use the organisation’s platform to propagate religion
World

Giant hypocrite: Activist confronts Twitter CEO over censorship, asks why he ‘hates Jews and Conservatives’. Watch

OpIndia Staff -
"Bitcoin is all about decentralisation. You have no right to be here," she lambasted the Twitter CEO," she lambasted the Twitter CEO.

Nigeria suspends Twitter indefinitely after it had deleted President’s tweet warning secessionists against violence

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Nigeria govt on Friday announced that it has indefinitely suspended Twitter's activities in the country

The Seeker: Meet the Indian man who helped find evidence for the Covid-19 lab leak hypothesis

News Reports Nupur J Sharma -
The Seeker, an Indian with a profile picture of Bengal tribal art, helped find evidence for Covid-19 lab-leak hypothesis.

Punjab govt cancels decision to profit from vaccine selling after Centre’s notice, to recall doses from Pvt hospitals

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Just hours before, the Union Health Ministry had sought a response from the Punjab Government on allegations of 'vaccine profiteering'.

Covid-19 lab leak theory: Indian scientists had flagged ‘unnatural insertions’ in its genome, were forced to withdraw study

News Reports Raju Das -
Researchers from Kusuma School of Biological Sciences in IIT Delhi had found that Covid-19 virus in humans is different from those in bats

Recently Popular

News Reports

Viral rape video: Victim was trafficked by Bangladeshi TikTok ‘star’, all accused arrested in Bengaluru. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The accused were identified as Mohammed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babo, Sagar and Hakeel. A woman accomplice was arrested too whose name has not been disclosed.
Read more
Editor's picks

Amanatullah Khan warns against demolishing mosques inside Govt premises in Central Vista project, Imam says don’t fall for propaganda

OpIndia Staff -
After the warning issued by Amanatullah Khan, the Imam of Zabta Ganj mosque assured that there is no threat to the mosque and asked Muslims not to fall for propaganda.
Read more
News Reports

Covid-19 lab leak theory: Indian scientists had flagged ‘unnatural insertions’ in its genome, were forced to withdraw study

Raju Das -
Researchers from Kusuma School of Biological Sciences in IIT Delhi had found that Covid-19 virus in humans is different from those in bats
Read more
News Reports

‘Congress leaders ate biscuits from same plate as Rahul Gandhi’s pet dog’: Assam CM thanks RaGa while recollecting that ‘famous meeting’

OpIndia Staff -
Narrating another incident from the same meeting, Sarma revealed that the Congress leaders were so habituated to insult that they ate biscuits from the same plate from where Rahul's dog Pidi was taking biscuits.
Read more
Political History of India

Rahul Gandhi unfollows Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter. Read how ties between the two families soured over years

OpIndia Staff -
Another significant personality unfollowed by Rahul Gandhi is Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan.
Read more
News Reports

Viral video of a woman being gang-raped not related to the Jodhpur suicide case of Nagaland girl. Details

OpIndia Staff -
Police officials and government sources have confirmed that the viral video is an unrelated incident. The victim in the video is not the late Lovi Sumi, a woman from Nagaland working in Jodhpur, who had recently committed suicide.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
551,406FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com