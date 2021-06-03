Thursday, June 3, 2021
Home News Reports Amid Central Vista hysteria, Congress-led Rajasthan govt to inaugurate construction projects worth over Rs...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

Amid Central Vista hysteria, Congress-led Rajasthan govt to inaugurate construction projects worth over Rs 120 crore

As soon as the Rajasthan Congress Government's advertisement surfaced online, Netizens fumed and slammed the Congress leadership over their hypocrisy.

OpIndia Staff
While Congress creates hullabaloo over central vista project, Rajasthan Govt approves construction work worth crores
2

Since the Modi administration announced the much-needed ambitious project, Rahul Gandhi and his Congress party have been lobbying against the Central Vista plans, coercing the central government to abandon the plans for the project. While the Gandhi scion had called the redevelopment of Central Vista a “criminal wastage”, his coterie Shashi Tharoor had also rubbished the idea of the Central Vista Project.

Although the Congress scion and his acolytes have generated a ruckus in order to halt the ongoing reconstruction of Central Vista, calling it a wastage of public funds, interestingly, the Congress party-led government in Rajasthan has given a nod for redevelopment work worth over Rs 125 crores in the state.

An advertisement published by the Rajasthan government showed that the Rajasthan CM and Congress stalwart Ashok Gehlot would be laying the foundation stone of three such multi-crore projects in Jodhpur, Rajasthan on June 3rd, 2021.

Advertisement published by Rajasthan Congress

The first project is the construction of a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) for which the state government has approved a budget worth Rs 45 crores. Second is the construction of an ‘International standard’ auditorium for which a budget of Rs 60 crore has been approved. The third is the renovation and up-gradation of Baraktullah Khan stadium for which the state government has sanctioned a sum of Rs 20 crores. In total, the state government has approved a budget of Rs 125 crores for redevelopment work in Jodhpur.

Apart from these, other projects totally several crores were also listed in the Rajasthan Congress ad.

As soon as the Rajasthan Congress Government’s advertisement surfaced online, Netizens fumed and slammed the Congress leadership over their hypocrisy. Social media users commented that while Congress is crying hoarse over the alleged ‘wastage of public funds’ in the Central Vista project in the midst of the pandemic, the party itself is splurging same funds in Rajasthan where they rule, spending crores on redevelopment projects.

Others raged that the Congress leadership in Rajasthan has been unfettered by the state’s waste of coronavirus vaccinations, but is prepared to spend billions on rebuilding projects in the face of the epidemic. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri raised similar concerns.

While Congress calls Central Vista project a ‘wastage’, the Maharashtra govt spends 900 crores on MLA residences

The Congress government had displayed similar hypocrisy when, amid the raging pandemic, the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government floated tender seeking bids for the redevelopment of MLA hostel Manora at Nariman Point at an estimated cost of Rs 900 crore. 

The Maharashtra government’s redevelopment tender aroused concerns in the state, with critics pointing to the government’s excessive spending, especially at a time when the state is suffering financial difficulties due to the ongoing pandemic.

Interestingly, Rahul Gandhi stayed away from questioning the Maharashtra government about the expenditure of Rs 900 crore on the construction of luxury apartments for legislators or grilling the Rajasthan government for approving redevelopment work worth Rs 120 crores at a time as critical as this. Nevertheless, the Congress leader was unwavering when it came to politicising the development projects in the national capital, attacking the Modi government over the ambitious Central Vista project, which was planned and funded even before the Chinese virus began wreaking havoc in India.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCantral vista project, Congress Rajasthan ticket, Rajasthan tour
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Political History of India

Remembering June 3 – The day when Indian National Congress lost large swathes of land to Pakistan

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Under this Plan, the British would immediately transfer power to two successor authorities — the Congress and the Muslim League and the plan envisaged dividing India into two dominions on a territorial-cum-communal basis. The idea of Mountbatten was to divide India but to retain maximum unity.
News Reports

Ex AAP leader Dr Kumar Vishwas gives a befitting reply to a troll who questioned his stand on the farmer issue

OpIndia Staff -
Facebook user Naved Ul Azim's 'Thank a farmer' stunt on Dr Kumar Vishwas went wrong

Telangana: Elderly woman forcibly hugs her daughter in law to spread COVID to her family

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The older woman who was quarantined at home after testing positive for Covid-19 could not bear the social distancing maintained by her daughter-in-law.

Isn’t Nagaland part of India? Netizens question Rahul Kanwal after an on-air faux pas

Media OpIndia Staff -
Kanwal has since then apologised for the slip of tongue. He said he meant to say Delhi but said India by mistake.

Third Battle of Panipat: Jihad of the temple destroying hoards, the valiant Marathas and the far-reaching effects of the loss

Culture and History Aneesh Gokhale -
By the 1750s, Marathas had grown strong so as to be able to annex Malwa, Gujarat, Odisha, Berar as also some parts of the Ganga Jamuna Doab and Bundelkhand.

Washington Post quietly edits 2020 report that had branded Covid-19 origin from a Wuhan lab as ‘debunked conspiracy theory’

World OpIndia Staff -
As scientists and health experts worldwide discuss the possible lab origin of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Washington Post has silently edited out one of its reports that had mocked US Senator Tom Cotton's assertion about a possible lab-leak in Wuhan.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Viral rape video: Victim was trafficked by Bangladeshi TikTok ‘star’, all accused arrested in Bengaluru. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The accused were identified as Mohammed Baba Sheikh, Ridoy Babo, Sagar and Hakeel. A woman accomplice was arrested too whose name has not been disclosed.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Will get you murdered, dogs will eat your corpse: AajTak journalist harassed by Editor for not writing anti-Modi articles, writes to PMO

जयन्ती मिश्रा -
Ram Krishna has accused Aaj Tak editor Panini Anand of compelling his juniors of writing critical articles against the Modi government, failing which he has reportedly stalled promotions and appraisals
Read more
News Reports

#FauciLeaks: Dr Fauci was informed in early 2020 that ‘the virus looks engineered’, emails add steam to ‘lab-made pandemic’ theories

Anurag -
Dr Fauci emails obtained by US media points out to possibilities that the Covid pandemic may have originated in the Wuhan lab.
Read more
Entertainment

Scripted praise, planned fights: Reports say controversies in Indian Idol are faked to boost TRP after Kishore Kumar episode sparks row

OpIndia Staff -
Controversies on Indian Idol are 'planned gimmicks' to boost TRPs for the show, a report on Bollywood Hungama says.
Read more
Entertainment

Kartik Aryan dropped from another movie after Dostana 2 and Freddie, reports say Karan Johar may have ‘influenced’ decision

OpIndia Staff -
Kartik Aryan has lost yet another project after Karan Johar’s Dostana 2 and Shah Rukh Khan’s production, Freddie.
Read more
Media

Netizens criticise Hospital administration after Barkha Dutt engages in vulture journalism from ICU

OpIndia Staff -
Barkha Dutt reported from inside the ICU of a hospital amidst the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
551,010FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com