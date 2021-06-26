An interim report by the Supreme Court appointed committee to audit the medical oxygen demand and consumption in Delhi has confirmed that the AAP Government was grossly overestimating its oxygen demand in March and April, up to as much as 4 times the amount required.

Following the revelation, netizens are questioning some of the orders and words of the Supreme Court that were spoken during the tense days of the second wave of the pandemic. The apex Court had taken upon itself to issue orders regarding oxygen supply at the time.

One order by Justice Chandrachud that is attracting adverse reactions on social media is the one where he said 700 MT of medical Oxygen must be supplied to Delhi. Due to the fact that Delhi was inflating its oxygen demand, netizens say that such an order diverted medical oxygen away from states that needed it to a place that was exaggerating its real demand.

Delhi had not supply chain infra capacity to evacuate this oxygen when the truck arrived.



Patients in Delhi were dying for the callousness of the Delhi Govt, but this diversion denied the oxygen to patients in Haryana and UP etc., where this could have been used to save lives https://t.co/fhQnbfdiB3 — हम भारत के लोग (@India_Policy) June 26, 2021

Netizens are asking who would hold the Supreme Court accountable for its judicial activism.

Hard to figure who is a bigger danger to the society. Kejriwal or our Lords. At least Kejriwal was elected by people..what of these unaccountable and supremely arrogant tyrants? https://t.co/R2hbwF3qFc — Ram (@ramprasad_c) June 26, 2021

Judiciary also has blood on their hands



Who will grab this person collar and ask him on what basis he demanded 700MT of Oxygen @rashtrapatibhvn ??? https://t.co/805DqtaoYo — Shriniwas (@ShrrinG) June 26, 2021

In any sovereign country this man would be punished for risking life of millions people.

But we are VISHWAGOORU naa 🙏 https://t.co/SmSE6czzcl — सुतली बम (@rssmverma) June 26, 2021

Another comment of Justice Chandrachud that is attracting criticism is where he declared “Don’t make us go firm” while ordering the supply of 700 MT medical Oxygen to Delhi.

Oh My Lord! Don't go firm. You are equally responsible. pic.twitter.com/G7peiLhGhQ — Facts (@BefittingFacts) June 26, 2021

We need to take the menace of judicial over-reach seriously. This is good example of how judiciary poking their nose in others business results into. They should be made accountable. They should be made responsible for the deaths due to lack of oxygen in other states. https://t.co/vlpwAc18BE — Wulph (@bhediyaa) June 26, 2021

Some are also calling for Justice Chandrachud’s impeachment.

Arbitrary allocation of oxygen for capital while patients from other states died gasping for breath leaving tales of trauma and sorrow.

Will milord sentence themselves for this heinous mismanagement or hide themselves in the political blame game? https://t.co/FoX4eilWic — Lippie🌸 (@Mukut_Hortico) June 26, 2021

If there is even one bit of democracy and sense of responsibility left in Indian politicians, this co-conspirator, Cosmic Chanda, should be impeached & prosecuted for mass-muπder of 1000s of people during Corona 2nd wave. https://t.co/BAnXt0MQBK pic.twitter.com/3jZaqbrvKo — Neta Ji 2.0 (@AapGhumaKeLeL0) June 26, 2021

Will Justice Chandrachud say sorry he diverted Oxygen needed for real patients in other states. This is why Courts should not make executive decisions https://t.co/vdi3BD5CuK — Ghajabiram Sriramulu (@SimplerHuman) June 26, 2021

Meanwhile, the AAP Government in Delhi is making outlandish claims to deny its responsibility in the matter. They went to the extent of asserting that such a report did not even exist. In reality, the Delhi Government had received the report on the 4th of June itself.