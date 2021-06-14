Monday, June 14, 2021
Vishwanathan Anand expresses disappointment after Indian billionaire admits to cheating to defeat him: Here’s what he said

Neutral observers are displeased with Nikhil Kamath as well for resorting to cheating even during a charity match.

OpIndia Staff
Vishwanathan Anand vs Nikhil Kamath
Image Credit: Indian Express
Chess Grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand has issued a statement after Indian billionaire and Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath cheated to win a game against him at a charity event. Vishwanathan Anand said that he expected the game to be played in an ethical manner.

Anand said, “I just played the position on the board and expected the same from everyone.” It was an obvious dig at Kamath who later issued a statement essentially admitting that he had cheated during the match.

During the match, Kamath had a 98.9% accuracy rate while Vishwanathan Anand managed 92.7%. The Grandmaster played White while India’s youngest billionaire played Black. Since the victory, Kamath has admitted that he had outside help.

Chess.com has banned Kamath’s account for violating its fair-play policy. In his statement, Kamath admitted that he had help from “people analyzing the game, computers and the graciousness of Anand Sir himself to treat the game as a learning experience.”

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

