Wednesday, July 28, 2021
HomeNews ReportsRolls Royce entry tax: Madras HC stays order against Tamil actor Joseph Vijay that...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

Rolls Royce entry tax: Madras HC stays order against Tamil actor Joseph Vijay that had asked him to behave like a ‘real hero’

In a critical order, the earlier order by a single judge bench had asked him to be a 'real hero' and pay the due taxes after the actor had sought an exemption from payment of entry tax on his luxury car.

OpIndia Staff
Madras HC stays order that had asked actor Joseph Vijay to behave like a real hero
Tax Evasion case: Madras HC stays order against Tamil actor Joseph Vijay/ Image Source: Hindu
4

In a big relief to controversial Tamil actor Joseph Vijay, the Madras High Court stayed a scathing order passed by a single judge recently against the actor, asking him to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh for committing an alleged tax irregularity.

According to the reports, a Division Bench of the Madras High Court stayed an order passed by a single-judge bench of Justice SM Subramaniam asking him to pay Rs.1 lakh as a fine for failing to pay an entry tax on his Rolls Royce Ghost car he had imported from England. In a critical order, the court had asked him to be a ‘real hero’ and pay the due taxes after the actor had sought an exemption from payment of entry tax on his luxury car.

Imposing a fine, the court had also criticised Vijay for flouting the rules and had opined that tax evasion ought to be “construed as an anti-national habit, attitude, and mindset, and unconstitutional”.

In response to the court ruling, Vijay had challenged the fine and sought remarks against him to be expunged.

The actor’s counsel had stated before the court that he is not challenging the tax levy and is willing to pay the tax as early as possible. However, the actor’s counsel argued that the judge’s adverse comments against the actors has created aspersions in the mind of the public against the actor.

Hearing the plea, the Madras High Court bench comprising Justices M Duraiswamy and R Hemalatha granted the interim stay after the actor said he was ready to pay the entire tax amount but wanted the “uncharitable” remarks made by the single judge against him to be expunged.

The Division Bench also directed the Commercial Tax department to raise a challan demanding 80% of the tax amount since Vijay had already paid the 20% fine after another court had directed him to pay in 2012.

In 2012 actor Joseph Vijay had purchased a Rolls Royce car worth Rs.1.2 crore and had paid Rs.1.88 crore, or 150 per cent of the cost, as customs. However, he had challenged the Rs.40 lakh entry tax demanded by transport authorities. In 2012, he moved the Madras HC seeking exemption for the Entry Tax imposed on his imported Rolls Royce car.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsJoseph Vijay car, Actor Vijay Rolls Royce car, Vijay cars
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
563,328FollowersFollow
24,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com