Rockstar fame and Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri in an interview had once opened up about her moral compass and values which led to her losing work because she “wouldn’t do certain things.”

These comments made in a 2019 interview have recently gathered steam again after Times of India and koimoi.com published articles based on this 2019 interview, on the 5th of August 2021.

In an elaborate interview about her career as a model and actor, Fakhri had revealed that she has always been old-school, planning her life around the values and morals she holds. Fakhri revealed that she turned down plenty of offers that demanded her either favours or having to pose nude.

“I lost jobs because I refused to do certain things. It was heartbreaking as I kicked out more than once for having high standards,” exclaimed Fakhri. She also revealed that she once turned down a college edition of Playboy magazine even though it offered a lot of money. “I am not hungry for fame,” she said.

When asked about how she adopted these values, Fakhri said that it was mainly because of her mother but probably the wrong way. “Mom scared me with men, sex and relationship,” she revealed. “But a lot of it is because I was shy and I learnt from observing,” Fakhri said further.

She also added that she has always been true to herself and her values and does not let anyone convince her of anything else.

Fakhri also revealed that she loved working in Bollywood because it did not demand sex scenes or going nude which would have been an uncomfortable experience for her.

Fakhri said she has been able to do all this because she was never hungry for fame and wanted to work for creativity, to be able to take care of her mother and sister and travel the world.

The actress who has been on the covers of some of the top fashion magazines is currently away from all the glamour and having the time of her life with her boyfriend Justin Santos.