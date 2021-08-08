Since Neeraj Chopra won Gold in Tokyo Olympics, his old interviews and tweets are making rounds across social media platforms. During an interview in 2018 with The Quint, Chopra had said if a biopic is ever made in his life, he would like to see Randeep Hooda or Akshay Kumar portraying him on the screen. He had said, “If a biopic is ever made on my life, it would be great. The actors I like are Randeep Hooda from Haryana, and if we talk about Bollywood, Akshay Kumar is perfect.”

Akshay and Randeep wished the Olympic Gold Medallist

After Chopra secured the Gold on the javelin, many celebrities congratulated him on social media platforms, including his two favourites Randeep and Akshay. Actor Randeep Hooda said, “Lath gaad diya, literally!” It is a Haryanavi idiom that means “fixing one’s position”.

Actor Akshay Kumar said, “It’s a GOLD. Heartiest Congratulations, Neeraj Chopra, on creating history. You’re responsible for a billion tears of joy! Well done!”

It’s a GOLD 🥇Heartiest Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 on creating history. You’re responsible for a billion tears of joy! Well done #NeerajChopra! #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/EQToUJ6j6C — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) August 7, 2021

Netizens foresee the future

As soon as Chopra secured the Gold, netizens started to foresee a biopic on him in the future and mocked Akshay Kumar in the process.

Akshay Kumar please don’t play Neeraj Chopra in some upcoming biopic called “Bhala”



And Gale me khich khich Farhan don’t even think about it. — The Frustrated Indian (@FrustIndian) August 7, 2021

So @akshaykumar has started preparing for his next “Neeraj – The Golden Boy” pic.twitter.com/m6yV0IubtR — Yo Yo Funny Singh 🇮🇳 (@moronhumor) August 7, 2021

Akshay Kumar will play the part of the javelin!!!



It needs no acting!! — Mini Nair (@minicnair) August 7, 2021

Me and my homies on their way to break Akshay Kumar’s legs so he would stop making a biopic on Neeraj Chopra: pic.twitter.com/OWitjscubi — Hokage | see my pinned tweet & bio (@hahashisensei) August 7, 2021

Akshay Kumar has already started shooting of the Neeraj biopic. — Bhavika 🦋 (@bhaavvvvv) August 7, 2021