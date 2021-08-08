Sunday, August 8, 2021
HomeNews Reports‘Randeep Hooda or Akshay Kumar’: What Neeraj Chopra said about his choice for the...
News ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

‘Randeep Hooda or Akshay Kumar’: What Neeraj Chopra said about his choice for the lead role in his biopic three years ago

OpIndia Staff
Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra wanted Akshay or Randeep to play his role in his biopic (Images: Prabhat Kesari, Bollywood Hungama, Daily Pioneer)
4

Since Neeraj Chopra won Gold in Tokyo Olympics, his old interviews and tweets are making rounds across social media platforms. During an interview in 2018 with The Quint, Chopra had said if a biopic is ever made in his life, he would like to see Randeep Hooda or Akshay Kumar portraying him on the screen. He had said, “If a biopic is ever made on my life, it would be great. The actors I like are Randeep Hooda from Haryana, and if we talk about Bollywood, Akshay Kumar is perfect.”

Akshay and Randeep wished the Olympic Gold Medallist

After Chopra secured the Gold on the javelin, many celebrities congratulated him on social media platforms, including his two favourites Randeep and Akshay. Actor Randeep Hooda said, “Lath gaad diya, literally!” It is a Haryanavi idiom that means “fixing one’s position”.

Actor Akshay Kumar said, “It’s a GOLD. Heartiest Congratulations, Neeraj Chopra, on creating history. You’re responsible for a billion tears of joy! Well done!”

Netizens foresee the future

As soon as Chopra secured the Gold, netizens started to foresee a biopic on him in the future and mocked Akshay Kumar in the process.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
565,585FollowersFollow
24,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com