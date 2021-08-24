In a video that has gone viral on social media, a youth is seen putting tilak and tying rakhi to a pair of cobras, when he is bit by one of them. According to reports, the youth, identified as Manmohan, a 25-year-old snake charmer from Saran district in Bihar was immediately rushed to the hospital after he was bitten but unfortunately he succumbed to the poison.

In the video of the incident, Manmohan was seen holding the two serpents by their tails. As the reptiles keep slithering, the youth first puts tilak on the snakes. While he looked back to bring something from the ritualistic Rakhi plate kept close, holding the two cobras by tail, one slowly crawls towards the man’s foot and bites a toe.

Many people from the village were seen surrounding Manmohan to witness the unique rakhi-celebration.

After the incident, Manmohan inspected his foot and resumes his activities. However, as per reports, he was soon rushed to the hospital for treatment. He was declared brought dead.

The 25-year-old used to catch snakes and treat their wounds for more than a decade, reports said. Unfortunately, Manmohan who used to treat people in his village suffering from snakebite, himself succumbed to it.