Tuesday, August 24, 2021
HomeNews ReportsWatch: Bihar man puts tilak and ties Rakhi to two cobras, dies after getting...
News Reports
Updated:

Watch: Bihar man puts tilak and ties Rakhi to two cobras, dies after getting bitten by one of them

As per reports, Manmohan used to treat snakes and was popular in nearby villages for treating snakebites.

OpIndia Staff
Bihar snake charmer dies while tying rakhi to a pair of cobras (image credit: DNA)
2

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a youth is seen putting tilak and tying rakhi to a pair of cobras, when he is bit by one of them. According to reports, the youth, identified as Manmohan, a 25-year-old snake charmer from Saran district in Bihar was immediately rushed to the hospital after he was bitten but unfortunately he succumbed to the poison.

In the video of the incident, Manmohan was seen holding the two serpents by their tails. As the reptiles keep slithering, the youth first puts tilak on the snakes. While he looked back to bring something from the ritualistic Rakhi plate kept close, holding the two cobras by tail, one slowly crawls towards the man’s foot and bites a toe.

Many people from the village were seen surrounding Manmohan to witness the unique rakhi-celebration.

After the incident, Manmohan inspected his foot and resumes his activities. However, as per reports, he was soon rushed to the hospital for treatment. He was declared brought dead. 

The 25-year-old used to catch snakes and treat their wounds for more than a decade, reports said. Unfortunately, Manmohan who used to treat people in his village suffering from snakebite, himself succumbed to it.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsBihar snake video, snake video, snake Rakhi
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
570,204FollowersFollow
24,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com