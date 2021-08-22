Sunday, August 22, 2021
Here is why Venkatesh Prasad and others are remembering Draupadi on Raksha Bandhan

Draupadi, wife to the Pandavas, had ripped a piece of her Saree and tied it around Shri Krishna's wrist when He was bleeding after killing Sishupal. He had inadvertently cut Himself on the Sudarshan Chakra.

OpIndia Staff
Hindus worldwide are celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan that honours the bonds of love between brother and sisters. The Rakhi that is tied around the wrist of brothers carries with it the solemn vow to protect and guard their sisters against all evils.

While certain ‘feminists’ decided to ‘smash the patriarchy’ on the occasion, a festival they have long branded ‘patriarchal’, Hindus celebrated Raksha Bandha with joy and vigour. On social media, Hindus recalled the bond of sibling love between Draupadi and Shri Krishna.

Consequently, a bond of sibling love developed between the two and Shri Krishna vowed to protect her during her time of distress. Of course, later, when the Kauravas attempted to violate her dignity, Shri Krishna Himself came to her rescue.

Thus, on Raksha Bandhan, Hindus are remembering the love that Shri Krishna and Draupadi shared.

Another version of the story says that one day in Sankranti, Shri Krishna hurt his finger while handling sugarcane. His wife Satyabhama sent a help to get a cloth to bandage his finger while his other consort Rukmini came to tie a bandage around his finger.

Draupadi, or Panchali, as she is often called, was close by and tore off a piece of her saree to bandage the God’s finger. It was then that He promised to protect her. Thus, the festival is celebrated with great pomp at Vrindavan, Mathura and Braj.

