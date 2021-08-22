Hindus worldwide are celebrating the festival of Raksha Bandhan that honours the bonds of love between brother and sisters. The Rakhi that is tied around the wrist of brothers carries with it the solemn vow to protect and guard their sisters against all evils.

While certain ‘feminists’ decided to ‘smash the patriarchy’ on the occasion, a festival they have long branded ‘patriarchal’, Hindus celebrated Raksha Bandha with joy and vigour. On social media, Hindus recalled the bond of sibling love between Draupadi and Shri Krishna.

Draupadi, wife to the Pandavas, had ripped a piece of her Saree and tied it around Shri Krishna’s wrist when He was bleeding after killing Sishupal. He had inadvertently cut Himself on the Sudarshan Chakra.

🕉 #RakshaBandan When Bhagwan Krishna's hand was bleeding after he killed evil King Shishupal, Draupadi tore a strip of cloth from her sari & tied it around his wrist to stop the bleeding. To protect Draupadi, Lord Krishna elongated the sari unlimitedly during Vastraharan! 1/2 pic.twitter.com/JMbB2bumJV — TempleTrails (@TempleTrails) August 22, 2021

Consequently, a bond of sibling love developed between the two and Shri Krishna vowed to protect her during her time of distress. Of course, later, when the Kauravas attempted to violate her dignity, Shri Krishna Himself came to her rescue.

Draupadi had torn a small corner of her sari to prevent Lord Krishna's wrist from bleeding (he had inadvertently hurt himself). Thus, a bond that of brother & sister developed between them & he promised to protect her.

May the bond between brothers and sisters grow #Rakshabandhan pic.twitter.com/ofXMdbwK5a — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) August 22, 2021

Thus, on Raksha Bandhan, Hindus are remembering the love that Shri Krishna and Draupadi shared.

Rakshabandhan is celebrated by Hindus across the world on Shravan Purnima.



The roots of this holy festival can be traced back to Mahabharata when Draupadi had tied piece of clothes on Shri Krishna fingers after Shishupal Vadh.#HappyRakshaBandhan pic.twitter.com/tXzqKTCUUD — Traditions (@Hindu_Tradition) August 22, 2021

Draupadi & Bhagwan Krishna shared a beautiful bond ❤️



During Mahabharata, Draupadi tore a piece of her Sari and tied it on Krishna's wrist when he had injured his finger and he vowed and protected her from all evils 🙏



Such is the love between Brother & Sister😍 pic.twitter.com/zIgyGbUwPQ — Vikas Chopra🇮🇳 (@Pronamotweets) August 22, 2021

Another version of the story says that one day in Sankranti, Shri Krishna hurt his finger while handling sugarcane. His wife Satyabhama sent a help to get a cloth to bandage his finger while his other consort Rukmini came to tie a bandage around his finger.

Draupadi, or Panchali, as she is often called, was close by and tore off a piece of her saree to bandage the God’s finger. It was then that He promised to protect her. Thus, the festival is celebrated with great pomp at Vrindavan, Mathura and Braj.