Assam Guwahati police apprehended 26 illegal Myanmar Nationals after a raid was conducted at a hotel in the AK Azad Road in the Rehabari locality on Sunday.

According to a Guwahati Plus report, Paltan Bazar police in Guwahati arrested 26 illegal Burmese Nationals after carrying out raids in a hotel located in the AK Azad Road, Rehabari. The arrested persons included 16 male and 10 female Myanmar nationals.

Officer-in-Charge D Phukan said, “We were responding to an intelligence input”. He further added that they are investigating the matter to ascertain further linkages in the case. According to the police, the FIR done in this case suggests the arrested Myanmar Nationals also forged Indian documents so as to be recognized as Indians.

The 26 Myanmar nationals were found in Guwahati at a time when the number of refugees from Myanmar entering Mizoram is surging. A large number of civilians from the neighbouring country has crossed the border and taken shelter in India to escape brutal attacks by the Military in the Junta ruled country.

Just yesterday, militant groups in Myanmar had launched an attack on the Myanmar Army base camp at Lungler located just opposite of the Thingsai village in Mizoram. After that, more than a hundred Burmese civilians fled across the border to Mizoram. There has been a rise of insurgency in Myanmar with various militant forces and rebel groups mobilizing after the removal of Aung San Suu Kyi’s government by the military, and the country is in political chaos now.

According to reports, the number of people from Myanmar taking shelter in Mizoram after the coup has gone up to around 11,000, including about 20 legislators. Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana said that if the attacks and counter-attacks by the Myanmar military and the opposition forces continue, more people are likely to come into Mizoram for shelter.

Most of the refugees from Myanmar have been provided makeshift shelters by various local NGOs, while several others are living with their relatives in India. NGOs and local people are providing the refugees with food, medicines and other basic necessities on humanitarian grounds. However, the district administrations are unable to help them formally, as they are yet to be granted refugee status by the government.

A majority of people from Myanmar who have taken shelter in Mizoram belong to the Chin community, also known as the Zo community, who share the same ancestry, ethnicity and culture as the Mizos of Mizoram.