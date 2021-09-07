A Delhi-based lawyer, Gaurav Gulati has filed a case against 38 Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities including Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar and Akshay Kumar for revealing the identity of a rape victim.

Two years after the horrific rape and murder of a doctor just outside of Hyderabad shocked the entire nation, the lawyer has demanded immediate arrest of the celebrities for revealing the name and identity of the rape victim on social media.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan on December 01, 2019, had made two social media posts on the incident urging people to not let ‘Beti Bachao’ be a mere campaign, while Anupam Kher had tagged the Union Home Minister demanding a death penalty for rapists.

The complaint was filed under IPC section 228 A against Bollywood actors Anupam Kher, Farhan Akhtar, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Maharaja Ravi Teja, Rakul Preet Singh, Allu Sirish, Charmme Kaur, and several others.

The lawyer has also filed a petition in Tees Hazari Court, alleging that the celebrities have acted irresponsibly. Reportedly, Gulati feels that instead of setting an example for common people, the celebrities have broken a law sending out a wrong message. Hence, the lawyer has sought an immediate arrest of all the celebrities, alleging that they failed to show any social responsibility and tampered with the privacy of the victim.

As per Section 228A of the Indian Penal Court, disclosing the identity of a victim is a punishable offence. Anyone found violating the law is liable for imprisonment or a fine. The case pertains to the horrific rape of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad, the brutal nature of which shocked the entire nation.