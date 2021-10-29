Zayn Malik beats up girlfriend’s mother, parts ways with Gigi Hadid: Details

Pop sensation Zayn Malik is parting ways with his girlfriend Gigi Hadid after being together for almost six years. According to the reports, the couple had a fallout after Zayn allegedly hit Gigi’s mother, Yolanda Hadid. Zayn later denied having any scuffle with Gigi’s mother but sources cited by multiple news agencies claim Yolanda came close to filing a police complaint against the singer for punching her in the face.

Malik has “adamantly” denied those allegations and alleged that the singer said in a statement that there was nothing more than an “exchange of harsh words” during an argument over his 1-year-old daughter’s safety and privacy.

“I firmly deny striking Yolanda Hadid, and I decline to provide any further specifics for the sake of my daughter, and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false charges and move towards healing these family issues in private,” he told TMZ.

As rumours started doing the rounds, Zayn rushed to social media and published a lengthy response. In the post, the former One Direction star claims that something happened after Yolanda entered his and Gigi’s home while Gigi, 26, was away, but he did not elaborate on what actually transpired in the house that led to his separation with Gigi Hadid.

“As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart. In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago,” Zayn said in his statement.

“This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been “leaked” to the press. I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly, I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves,” he added.

Gigi has so far chosen to maintain silence on the reported altercation. However, a source close to her was reported as saying that the model had requested “privacy” as the family was working its way through the complicated situation.

“Gigi is only concerned with what is best for Khai. “She requests privacy throughout this period,” her representative said.

While Gigi has remained muted on the controversy, her sister Bella took to Instagram and shared a cryptic message after Zayn issued the statement. Bella shared a picture that spoke of working ‘on yourself’. It read, “I can do nothing for you but work on myself. You can do nothing for me but work on yourself.”

Gigi and Zayn had been in an on and off relationship since 2015. The rumour mill about their romantic link up had kicked up into high gear after they were pictured leaving an American Music Awards after-party together in November 2015. In December of the same year, the couple opened up about their relationship on social media.

The couple had gone through several highs and troughs before Gigi announced reconciliation with Zayn in February 2020. Later in September, they welcomed their child, a girl they named Khai, whom have jealously guarded from prying media eyes.