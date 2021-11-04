On Day 33 of the 15th edition of the reality TV show ‘Bigg Boss’, popular contestant Afsana Khan accused two other inmates of touching her inappropriately. As per reports, Khan had accused Pratik Sehajpal and Simba Nagpal of the act while completing the ‘coconut task’ that was assigned to them in Bigg Boss.

However, she got negligible support from the other contestants as many of them including Jay Bhanushali, and Shamita Shetty sided with Pratik and Simba. Shamita went on to tell Afsana Khan that she could not play the ‘woman card’ if she chose to hide coconuts in her shirt during the Bigg Boss task.

Nevertheless, Khan received the support of Karan Kundrra who drew a rape analogy in her defense. “If a girl goes in a dangerous area and if she gets raped, you can’t say it is her fault,” he remarked while calling for a probe into the matter. A video of the incident has now surfaced on social media where Khan can be seen yelling at Simba to not touch her. “I have no interest in touching you,” Simba can be heard as saying.

We've seen Afsana getting physical with almost all the boys of BB house& here she's blaming 1stly #PratikSehajpal then #SimbaNagpal for touching her inappropriately.Trying hard to play woman card,glad that HMs dismissed her stupidity.

The Bigg Boss audience has extended their support to Pratik Sehajpal and Simba Nagpal and accused Afsana Khan of dramatising the events. “And the epic joke in tonight’s episode was, Afsana Khan yelling at Pratik Sehajpal not to touch her, and she said this thing over and over again. I am sure Pratik has no interest or intention to touch her except for the sake of the task,” wrote a Twitter user.

Popular TV presenter Andy Kumar shared a video wherein Afsana Khan was seen asking Pratik Sehajpal to ‘zip her up.’ A Twitter user added, “Again if she plays women card she should be evicted. Pratik Sehajpal intentions are clear he is not there to touch her Afsana Khan don’t disrespect womanhood #PratikIsTheBoss.”

One Twitter user, Bhavika, inquired, “Like seriously AfsanaKhan, are you freaking dumb or what? Pushing and shoving people is fine but touching someone unintentionally is wrong?… Why is Karan Kundra extrapolating the matter (and relating it to rape)?”

Another user recounted how Afsana Khan had earlier asked Pratik to help her zip her dress.

The user pointed out, “If she had a problem with his touch, why did you make him to zip you up? If anyone saw that record a video!The double standard of people.”