Sunday, November 7, 2021
New Zealand beat Afghanistan by 8 wickets, ensure India’s exit from T20 World Cup: How social media reacted

Indian fans were displeased with the exit of their team from the T20 World Cup and demanded that there must be some accountability from the team management.

Image Credit: BCCI
70

New Zealand defeated Afghanistan by 8 wickets and 11 balls to spare on Sunday, thereby ensuring India’s exit from the T20 World Cup. Batting first, Afghanistan posted a measly score of 124 runs which New Zealand managed to chase down comfortably.

The result has expectedly generated a host of reactions from Indian cricket fans, who were hoping for an Afghanistan win as that would have ensured India remained in contention for a semi-final sport in the T20 World Cup. However, with New Zealand winning the game, India would only be playing for pride versus Namibia in their final match.

How social media reacted to India’s exit from the T20 World Cup

Indian fans were displeased with the result and demanded that there must be some accountability from the team management.

Others mocked the Indian cricket team for their performative wokeness during the tournament.

Virat Kohli, personally, is receiving a lot of stick from fans.

Others remarked that the exit marked the end of the era of Virat Kohli’s captaincy in T20s.

There were also calls for a complete reboot of the Indian T20 team.

As always, the memes

As always, memes flooded social media on the backdrop of India’s elimination from the T20 World Cup.

For India to qualify for the semi-finals, Afghanistan had to defeat New Zealand and then India had to beat Namibia. While India are expected to beat Namibia, the maximum points they can score is 6 points while Pakistan and New Zealand are already sitting at 8. Pakistan has won 4 out of 4 matches and their match versus Scotland is currently underway.

 

