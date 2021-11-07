New Zealand defeated Afghanistan by 8 wickets and 11 balls to spare on Sunday, thereby ensuring India’s exit from the T20 World Cup. Batting first, Afghanistan posted a measly score of 124 runs which New Zealand managed to chase down comfortably.

The result has expectedly generated a host of reactions from Indian cricket fans, who were hoping for an Afghanistan win as that would have ensured India remained in contention for a semi-final sport in the T20 World Cup. However, with New Zealand winning the game, India would only be playing for pride versus Namibia in their final match.

How social media reacted to India’s exit from the T20 World Cup

Indian fans were displeased with the result and demanded that there must be some accountability from the team management.

We were making fun of Pakistanis for not playing IPL, they proved to be a better T20 side even after India hosting one of the biggest T20 spectacles of world. Selectors coach and captain should be held accountable. — अंकित जैन (@indiantweeter) November 7, 2021

Others mocked the Indian cricket team for their performative wokeness during the tournament.

It’s not as if Team BCCI hasn’t done anything worthwhile. They have achieved #BlackLivesMatter and #WeStandWithShami. Playing good cricket & winning is not everything, woke activism is also important if you can’t win matches. — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) November 7, 2021

Virat Kohli, personally, is receiving a lot of stick from fans.

2007 WC group level exit for India under Rahul Dravid, fans were sad but Dravid is still a hero and respected.



Same result in 2021 T20 WC under Kohli



People can forgive a bad captain with good attitude but can never forgive a bad captain, bad performance with bad attitude. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) November 7, 2021

Others remarked that the exit marked the end of the era of Virat Kohli’s captaincy in T20s.

India knocked out of the group stage in the T20 World Cup 2021, end of Kohli Era in the T20 format as a captain. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 7, 2021

There were also calls for a complete reboot of the Indian T20 team.

This World Cup campaign wasn’t about one bad half hour. There were many. Time to reboot T20 and look at it from a different perspective #India — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) November 7, 2021

In disaster lies opportunity.

Ravi Shastri on his way out.

Drop Virat Kohli as captain. Let him focus on batting. With money, Mumbai and celebrity, Delhi boy has lost hunger for success, is massively distracted, being manipulated by propagandists. Old Virat needs to be back. — Abhijit Majumder (@abhijitmajumder) November 7, 2021

As always, the memes

As always, memes flooded social media on the backdrop of India’s elimination from the T20 World Cup.

Aage se Diwali pe gyan chodne ki jagh game pe dhyan de le BKL. pic.twitter.com/i4q2AaKJsl — Papa Natekar🇮🇳 (@PapaNatekar) November 7, 2021

Rashid Khan to Indian fans 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/p0cU1aK9Zq — Sam Curran 🇮🇳 (@ITSZHIVKAHERE) November 7, 2021

For India to qualify for the semi-finals, Afghanistan had to defeat New Zealand and then India had to beat Namibia. While India are expected to beat Namibia, the maximum points they can score is 6 points while Pakistan and New Zealand are already sitting at 8. Pakistan has won 4 out of 4 matches and their match versus Scotland is currently underway.