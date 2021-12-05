Ehsaan Rao, a Muslim youth from Uttar Pradesh, has dared fundamentalists and Maulanas of Deoband that nobody can stop him from chanting Jai Shri Ram and Bharat Marta Ki Jai.

A video of Ehsaan Rao has gone viral where he is seen joining the chorus of Jai Shri Ram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai during the rally of Union Minister of Home and Affairs Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath held in Saharanpur on December 2. The man was seen riding on the shoulder of a person in the enclosure.

It has offended some Maulanas of Deoband who have asked him to repent for uttering Jai Shri Ram and Bharat Mata Ki Jai, else he will be expelled from Islam. Mufti Asad Kashim of Madarsa Shaikhul Hind of Deoband accused Rao of acting against Islam. “These are prohibited in Islam and he should repent for this,” said Kashim.

But Rao said that he considers himself as a descendant of Lord Ram.

“We are the descendants of Lord Ram. He was our forefather. There is no problem in chanting in praise for the nation where we live. Jai Shri Ram is the slogan of love. Lord Ram is the centre of faith for millions of people,” he said.

He questioned Maulanas for objecting to his slogans. “Do they issue a fatwa against chanting Jai Nehru, Jai Lohia, Jai Bhim, Jai Charan Singh? Then why did they issue a fatwa against Ehsaan Rao? I am being threatened for chanting slogans. But I have faith in the administration that it will protect me. You (Maulanas) stay happy with your religion and I stay happy with my faith,” said Ehsaan Rao.

Ehsaan Rao who is associated with the BJP also said that he will raise the issue with the police in this regard.

The hate of Islamic fundamentalists for praying motherland is not new. In March 2016 seminary had issued a fatwa against Bharat mata Ki Jai saying that the slogan goes against tauheed (the idea of worshipping one god), which forms the core of Islam.