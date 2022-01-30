Sunday, January 30, 2022
‘Will promise in manifesto that sugarcane farmers will be paid with interest if payments delayed’: Amit Shah in Saharanpur

Amit Shah said that he is informed by a few farmers that sugarcane payments are getting delayed

OpIndia Staff
29

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday 29th January 2022 in Saharanpur that if BJP is elected back to power in Uttar Pradesh, the sugarcane farmers will get paid with interest if their payments are delayed. He added that this assurance will be added to the manifesto of the party. Amit Shah was addressing the voters of Saharanpur in a program. He said that he is informed by a few farmers that sugarcane payments are getting delayed. He said, “We have decided that in the manifesto of the BJP, we are going to announce that in case of delay in clearance of payments, the interest for the delay will be recovered from the sugar factory and the payment of sugarcane along with interest will be paid to the farmers.”

Targeting the former governments of SP and BSP, Amit Shah said “There were 42 sugar mills in the state. 21 of them were closed by the SP and BSP. Also, there was no continuous power supply before BJP came to power in 2017. Our government has worked to provide uninterrupted power supply in the cities and a daily 22-hours power supply in the rural areas.”

Akhilesh Yadav had earlier doubted the made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines and later he took the same vaccines. Criticizing this, Amit Shah said “The maximum number of vaccinations took place in Uttar Pradesh. You misguided people about the vaccines that you took later. We are working to provide food to the people. What did you do except send the food grains directly to Nepal via Gorakhpur?”

As the campaign fever is on the rise in western Uttar Pradesh which will undergo the elections in the first phase on 10th February, Amit Shah recalled the riots which were a part of the routine life in western Uttar Pradesh under the SP regime. He said, “Those who were involved in the rights were made victims and the victims were made accused and put behind the bars, just for the sake of appeasement.”

Underlining the differences between the styles of governance of the SP government and that of the BJP government, Amit Shah said “The SP government gave a mini chief minister, a strongman (bahubali), a scam and a riot to each district during its rule. On the contrary, our government gave a product, an industry, and a medical college to each district.”

 

