Tuesday, February 1, 2022
HomeNews ReportsCourt asks police to submit action taken report against Sudarshan TV, Suresh Chavhanke for...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

Court asks police to submit action taken report against Sudarshan TV, Suresh Chavhanke for Bindass Bol program aired in May 2021

The matter has been rescheduled for a hearing on April 2 before Metropolitan Magistrate Gopal Krishnan of Rohini Courts.

OpIndia Staff
Sudarshan TV's Suresh Chavhanke (source: Live Law)
4

A Delhi Court has sought an action taken report from the Delhi Police in a plea filed against Sudarshan TV news channel and its Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of people of the Muslim community through his programme named ‘Bindass Bol’ aired in May 2021.

The matter has been rescheduled for a hearing on April 2 before Metropolitan Magistrate Gopal Krishnan of Rohini Courts.

The court said in its order: Let ATR be called from the 10/SHO as to whether any cognizable offence is made out as per the complaint of the complainant and if yes, whether any action has been taken on it or not for NDOH.”

The complaint, filed by Zafir Hussain through Advocate Shakeel Abbas, refers to a news broadcast on Sudarshan TV on May 15, 2021, with the following headlines: आओ इजराइल का साथ दें, कल की लड़ाई का साथी है इजराइल’ (Come support Israel, Israel is the partner of tomorrow’s fight).

The complaint claimed that after witnessing the telecast, his religious sentiments were hurt and that Suresh Chavhanke, through his news channel, intended to create hatred against the community by using insulting and defamatory words against Islam.

Furthermore, the complainant has maintained that, while the transmission in question cannot be approved in any way, such reports or videos clearly demonstrate the accused persons’ professional malfeasance. It is claimed that the accused person’s actions are a “clear blot on the face of freedom of speech and expression by the accused persons.”

It may be recalled that on May 19, 2021, an FIR was registered in Mumbai against Sudarshan News based on the complaint by radical Muslim organization Raza Academy. The FIR was filed pertaining to the aforementioned programme. In the complaint, Raza Academy said that Sudarshan News aired a video that contained visuals showing a missile attack on the dome of the Holy Prophet’s Shrine. The organization also led a social media campaign demanding the arrest of Chavhanke. The FIR was registered under Sections 153(A), 295(A), 505(2) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Last week, another city Court had asked police to submit an action taken report on a plea filed against Sudarshan News editor-in-chief Suresh Chavhanke for allegedly giving hate speech and promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, at an event organized by Hindu Yuva Vahini in December last year.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSuresh Chavhanke video, Bindaas Bol Sudarshan TV, Suresh Chavhanke property
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
585,143FollowersFollow
25,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com