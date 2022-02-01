A Delhi Court has sought an action taken report from the Delhi Police in a plea filed against Sudarshan TV news channel and its Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of people of the Muslim community through his programme named ‘Bindass Bol’ aired in May 2021.

The matter has been rescheduled for a hearing on April 2 before Metropolitan Magistrate Gopal Krishnan of Rohini Courts.

The court said in its order: Let ATR be called from the 10/SHO as to whether any cognizable offence is made out as per the complaint of the complainant and if yes, whether any action has been taken on it or not for NDOH.”

The complaint, filed by Zafir Hussain through Advocate Shakeel Abbas, refers to a news broadcast on Sudarshan TV on May 15, 2021, with the following headlines: आओ इजराइल का साथ दें, कल की लड़ाई का साथी है इजराइल’ (Come support Israel, Israel is the partner of tomorrow’s fight).

The complaint claimed that after witnessing the telecast, his religious sentiments were hurt and that Suresh Chavhanke, through his news channel, intended to create hatred against the community by using insulting and defamatory words against Islam.

Furthermore, the complainant has maintained that, while the transmission in question cannot be approved in any way, such reports or videos clearly demonstrate the accused persons’ professional malfeasance. It is claimed that the accused person’s actions are a “clear blot on the face of freedom of speech and expression by the accused persons.”

It may be recalled that on May 19, 2021, an FIR was registered in Mumbai against Sudarshan News based on the complaint by radical Muslim organization Raza Academy. The FIR was filed pertaining to the aforementioned programme. In the complaint, Raza Academy said that Sudarshan News aired a video that contained visuals showing a missile attack on the dome of the Holy Prophet’s Shrine. The organization also led a social media campaign demanding the arrest of Chavhanke. The FIR was registered under Sections 153(A), 295(A), 505(2) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Last week, another city Court had asked police to submit an action taken report on a plea filed against Sudarshan News editor-in-chief Suresh Chavhanke for allegedly giving hate speech and promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, at an event organized by Hindu Yuva Vahini in December last year.