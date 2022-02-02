A model who had attempted to commit suicide by jumping from a hotel in Jodhpur in Rajasthan on Sunday, January 30, was forced to honeytrap the state’s revenue minister Ramlal Jat, revealed the Rajasthan police as they arrested Akshat Sharma alias Sagar alias Chinnu and Dipali from Udaipur for blackmailing the girl.

Three arrested for blackmailing a model and allegedly trying to honey trap Rajasthan minister Ramlal Jat



Two days ago,a woman attempted suicide by jumping from the top floor of a hotel. She’s currently in hospital & undergoing treatment: Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav, Dy CP (E), Jodhpur pic.twitter.com/e7IAUuNfxF — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2022

The police said that the duo was forcing the model, who was associating the former for modelling assignment in Udaipur, to honeytrap the minister in the Ashok Gehlot government. They also coerced her to implicate Revenue Minister Ram Lal Jat in a sex scandal, said the police.

Accused duo shot an explicit video and used it to blackmail model to implicate the minister in a sex scandal, reveals the Rajasthan police

Jodhpur DCP (East) Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav said that during the preliminary interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had recorded an explicit video of the model and used it to blackmail her to implicate the minister in a sex scandal. They reportedly took her to Bhilwara on Saturday and tried to force her to sleep with the minister, but she was able to flee Bhilwara and return to Jodhpur. When she arrived in Jodhpur, she notified her family about the situation. Instead of returning home, she went to a hotel and jumped from the top floor.

Fortunately, she landed on a car below. Her father, who hurried to the hotel after getting the news of the attempted suicide, rushed her to the hospital with several fractures and in an unconscious state. On Tuesday, after she regained consciousness, she gave her statement to the police.

“Based on her statements, we arrested Akshat and Dipali. They have a record of honey trapping rich and important persons in the past,” said Yadav.

The DCP further stated that the accused duo had recorded a video of the model bathing and used it to coerce her into honey trapping the minister. The two wanted the minister to clear some files, which he had refused to do during a meeting with them in the Bhilwara Circuit House.

State renenue minister responds after the scandal cane to light

Speaking about the incident, Revenue Minister Ram Lal Jat said on Wednesday that two ladies posing as journalists had met him in connection with some work, but he had told them it couldn’t be done because the matter was unrelated to his department. The minister stated that he was unfamiliar with the women.

“When I was in Bhilwara, two women called my PA on Friday night, seeking an appointment. As it was too late, I asked the PA to call them next morning at a public hearing,” the Rajasthan minister said.

He added that a man had also called him earlier claiming to be the head of a news channel. Later, the women introduced themselves as reporters from the channel. They met him on Saturday morning, according to Jat, and showed him a paper.

“I went through it but the matter was not related to my department and I told them that clearly. I have never met them before. After I turned them down, they left,” the minister said in Jaipur.

Meanwhile, Police said that the accused Akshat Sharma, who is from Jaipur, has a criminal background and was arrested in a case of honey trap in the past also. Both the accused are being interrogated.

Reacting to the issue, Rajasthan Minister Pratap Khachariyawas said that revenue minister Ram Lal Jat has innocent. “Honey trap cases and conspiracies have been underway since the inception of dynasties,” Khachariyawas said.

“Earlier, kings were killed in this way. So these conspiracies will happen in politics. But what can the minister do? He didn’t know anything,” Khachariyawas added.

Madhya Pradesh honey-trap racket

It may be recalled that a major high profile honey-trap racket was uncovered in Madhya Pradesh in 2019 in which 13 IAS officers, a former Chief Minister and Governor was possibly honey-trapped by a gang. The wife of the state coordinator of Congress party’s IT Cell was also arrested for her involvement in the racket.

The Special Investigative Team (SIT) that was formed to investigate the high profile honey-trap racket, had confiscated nearly 4,000 files containing screenshots of sex chats, videos of officers in compromising positions, and audio clips have so far been recovered from laptops and mobile phones from the honeytrap ring.

The arrested women in the honey-trapping racket are identified as 39-year-old Shweta Vijay Jain, 48-year-old Shweta Swapnil Jain, 35-year-old Barkha Soni (wife of former Congress IT cell vice-president), 34-year-old Aarti Dayal and an 18-year-old college student. Omprakash Kori, 34, who drives Aarti Dayal’s car was also arrested.

Shweta, the kingpin, had reportedly confessed that she had trapped dozens of college girls and made them sleep with bureaucrats and politicians. Videos were made of these sexual escapades and these videos were then used by the gang to extort money.