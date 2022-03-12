Mumbai police have sent a notice to Maharashtra’s opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis asking him to be present at the cyber police station in the Bandra Kurla complex at 11 AM on 13th March 2022. Devendra Fadnavis has informed in a press conference about this and said that he will be there at the cyber police station on the said date and time.

Fadnavis has been issued the notice in the alleged illegal phone taping case and the case of transfer of IPS officers. Last year, a case was registered at the BKC cyber police station in Mumbai against unidentified persons for allegedly illegally tapping phones and leaking confidential documents. Last month, IPS officer Rashmi Shukla as booked in the case, after it was alleged by the Maharashtra govt that she had leaked confidential documents related to the case.

The Maharashtra government had constituted a three-member high-level committee headed by the then Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Pandey to investigate the phone tapping cases for the period of five years from 2015 to 2019. The report submitted by the committee says that phone tapping was done during the tenure of then Pune Police Commissioner Rashmi Shukla.

The notice has come three days after the Mumbai Police had detained Maharashtra BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis and other leaders of the party as they had staged protests at the Azad Maidan demanding the resignation of State Minister Nawab Malik who is presently in the judicial custody of Enforcement Directorate for further investigations regarding the PMLA case registered against him. In the press conference on 12th March 2022, Devendra Fadnavis said that the cyber police station of Mumbai police has called him regarding the same.

Fadnavis said, “The Mumbai Police have sent me a notice, asking me to be present at the cyber police station of BKC at 11 am tomorrow. I’m definitely going there tomorrow. I have been given such a notice because of the situation of the state government after I have exposed their conspiracy against the opposition. The state government, the police, or some officials from the police department are no longer able to respond to that. Therefore, they have called me. I will definitely be present at the cyber police station in BKC at 11 am tomorrow.”

He further said, “Today is March 12, we all know that the Mumbai bomb blast took place on March 12, and even after three decades now, its repercussions and wounds remain in our minds. Today, on the one hand, I pay homage to all the Mumbaikars who were martyred in the bomb blast on March 12, 1993, and at the same time, I regret that those who dealt with the accused in the bomb blasts continue to remain in the Maharashtra Cabinet even after going to jail.”

Devendra Fadnavis also informed, “In March 2021, I held a press conference at the BJP office and brought out the Maha Vikas Aghadi government’s mega scam of transfers in the home department. I had all the information about this scam. I went to Delhi the same day and presented all this information to the home secretary of the country. Recognizing its seriousness, the court has since handed over all the investigations in this regard to the CBI. When all this investigation went to the CBI, the state government filed an FIR to suppress its scam. There is an FIR asking how did the information under the Official Secret Act leaked? I was asked for a reply from the police in connection with this FIR. I had given them an answer that I would inform you about it. In fact, it is my prerogative as leader of the opposition in the first place. I can’t be asked where my information came from.”

Fadnavis added, “Secondly, I have given all this information directly to the home secretary of the country. I didn’t let any of that information come out. On the contrary, the information that came out was given to the media by the ministers of the state government that day, the evidence of which I have. However, I will go there myself and whatever inquiry the police make, I am going to give them all the appropriate answers. This is because I have also been the home minister of the state.”

Devendra Fadnavis concluded by saying, “The Supreme Court gave all this information to the CBI, and now due to the court’s decision, the state government had to hand over the official pen drive or all that information, transcripts to the CBI. Therefore, there is no meaning in this case.”

Devendra Fadnavis, on 8th March 2022, had handed over a pen drive containing video proofs of the conspiracies allegedly formulated by the current Maha Vikas Aghadi government of Maharashtra against the leaders of opposition including Devendra Fadnavis and Girish Mahajan of BJP. He has alleged that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra is unable to digest the truth that Fadnavis has brought out and therefore the state government is opening a file that was kept pending for more than six months.