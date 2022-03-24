Ravindra Jadeja is the new captain of the Chennai Super Kings

In a major development, former Indian Cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has opted to give over the command of the Chennai Super Kings to Ravindra Jadeja. The Chennai Super Kings revealed this on their official website.

Jadeja, who has been with the Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will be only the third player to head the team. Dhoni will continue to play for the Chennai Super Kings this season and in the future.

Ravindra Jadeja is now regarded as one of the best all-rounders in the world. He is one of the finest players in the Indian Premier League and is also regarded as one of the best fielders in the recent history of Cricket.

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja was a part of the 2008 Indian U-19 cricket squad, which was led by Virat Kohli and won the World Cup in Malaysia. He made his One-Day International (ODI) debut against Sri Lanka on February 8, 2009, hitting an undefeated 60 off 77 balls. Over four years later, on December 13, 2012, he made his Test debut against England in Nagpur.

When he struck Sam Billings at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on January 22, 2017, Jadeja became the first Indian left-arm spinner to take 150 One Day International wickets. In March 2017, he overtook Ravichandran Ashwin as the world’s best bowler, a position he held for a long period.

At the 2012 IPL Players Auction, the Chennai Super Kings purchased Jadeja for the first time. After the Chennai Super Kings were banned from the IPL for two seasons, he was purchased by the Gujarat Lions in the 2016 IPL Players Auction.

Indian Premier League 2022

In IPL 2022, a total of ten teams will compete. The IPL has so far been contested by eight teams. The addition of two new teams, the Lucknow Supergiants, and Gujarat Titans, makes this season one of the most competitive in history. The IPL 2022 will begin on April 2 and conclude on June 3.