BJP Member of Parliament Roopa Ganguly broke down in the Rajya Sabha on Friday while speaking about the violence in Bengal’s Birbhum district, where eight people were first brutally beaten up and then burnt to death.

Speaking in the parliament, the Rajya Sabha member Roopa Ganguly made an emotional appeal to impose President’s rule in West Bengal, saying that the state is no more liveable. She further said that people were fleeing Bengal in fear.

“We demand President’s rule in West Bengal. Mass killings are happening there, people are fleeing the place… the state is no more liveable,” said actor-turned-politician Roopa Ganguly, as she expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in West Bengal.

Delhi | People can’t speak in West Bengal. Govt is protecting the murderers. There is no other state where govt kills people after winning elections. We are human beings. We don’t do stone-hearted politics: BJP MP Roopa Ganguly on her breakdown in Rajya Sabha pic.twitter.com/9yipSPFom2 — ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2022

“People can’t speak in West Bengal. The government is protecting the murderers. There is no other state where the government kills people after winning elections. We are human beings. We don’t do stone-hearted politics,” Roopa Ganguly further said.

Earlier in the day, the Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI inquiry into the incident in the Rampurhat block of Birbhum. Until now, an SIT formed by the Mamata Banerjee government in the state was handling the probe into the case.

A division bench of the Calcutta High Court comprising Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice R Bharadwaj told the CBI to file a progress report by April 7.

Notably, on March 23, the Calcutta High Court had issued directions to the state government to ensure a proper probe of the case and asked to submit the case diary and a report on the investigation so far. The court also issued directions for the protection of evidence and the crime scene.

The court ordered that the scene must be continuously monitored through CCTV cameras. The Calcutta High Court had further directed that a team from CFSL in Delhi will visit the site to collect forensic evidence.

Birbhum massacre

At least eight people were charred to death after unidentified miscreants set a dozen houses on fire. The incident took place in the Rampurhat area in the Birbhum district of West Bengal.

The West Bengal police had recovered seven dead bodies from a single house, which was then sent to the Rampurhat medical college hospital. As per a report, the miscreants locked the houses outside before setting them ablaze, leaving no room for the occupants to vacate.

The incident took place after the killing of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) functionary named Bhadu Sheikh. The deceased was a panchayat member who has allegedly attacked with crude bombs while he was sitting at a shop on National Highway-60 on Monday (March 21).

At least 20 people have been arrested so far in connection with the violence in West Bengal’s Birbhum district.

Meanwhile, the Union Home Ministry has sought a detailed report on the incident from the state government. The Calcutta High Court has also taken suo moto cognisance of the Birbhum massacre. A bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Srivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj is slated to hear the matter after 2 pm on Wednesday.