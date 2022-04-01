Friday, April 1, 2022
HomePoliticsBhagwant Mann moves resolution in Punjab Assembly to 'immediately' transfer Chandigarh to state
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Bhagwant Mann moves resolution in Punjab Assembly to ‘immediately’ transfer Chandigarh to state

Newly elected Chief Minister of Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party's Bhagwant Mann has moved a resolution in Punjab assembly for immediate transfer of Chandigarh to the state.

OpIndia Staff
Bhagwant Mann
Image Source: Deccan Chronicle
24

Newly elected Chief Minister of Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party’s Bhagwant Mann has moved a resolution in the Punjab assembly for “immediate transfer” of Chandigarh to the state. The resolution was moved in a 1-day special session of the Punjab Assembly on the 1st of April.

Chandigarh, a Union Territory, serves as the joint capital of Punjab and neighbouring state Haryana since the creation of Haryana state in 1966.

Moving the Resolution, Bhagwant Mann said that Punjab was reorganized through the Punjab Reorganization Act,1966, wherein, the State of Punjab was reorganized into the State of Haryana, Union Territory of Chandigarh, while some parts of Punjab were given to the then Union Territory of Himachal Pradesh.

Since then a balance was maintained in the administration of common assets like the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMS), by way of giving management positions in some proportion to the nominees of the state of Punjab and the state of Haryana, he added.

The move comes days after the Central government’s decision to extend central service rules to government employees in Chandigarh drawing sharp criticism from the Punjab government. Earlier, the Chandigarh employees were under the Punjab service rules. Now, the retirement age for government employees will be 60, instead of 58. Women can also avail maternity leave of 2 years now in line with centre service rules.

While the employees will avail these additional benefits, the politicians from Punjab have criticized it saying the centre is trying to usurp Punjab’s right over Chandigarh by replacing Punjab service rules for Chandigarh.

Punjab and Haryana have been locked in this dispute over Chandigarh for over 5 decades now, with both states staking a claim for the city. Interestingly, even Himachal Pradesh claims some parts of the city.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Burqa-clad terrorist who hurled bomb at CRPF camp in J&K arrested, belongs to banned terror outfit Dukhtaran-e-Milat run by Asiya Andrabi

OpIndia Staff -

British media watchdog suspends pro-Khalistan propaganda network Khalsa TV for inciting violence, including murder, to further Khalistani ’cause’

OpIndia Staff -

Mumbai: Milk seller threatened for offering products at discount on ‘The Kashmir Files’ ticket, complaint registered

OpIndia Staff -

Seven teachers suspended in Karnataka for allowing students wearing hijab to write SSLC exam, more action to follow: Details

OpIndia Staff -

Bhagwant Mann moves resolution in Punjab Assembly to ‘immediately’ transfer Chandigarh to state

OpIndia Staff -

‘It has become a norm that people who file PILs circulate it in media’: Delhi HC on AAP’s petition over CM house protests, asks...

OpIndia Staff -

Centrum-BharatPe’s Unity Small Finance Bank, which took over scam-hit PMC Bank, returns approximately Rs 3,800 crore to the depositors: Details

OpIndia Staff -

‘Islam inherently violent’, ‘Quran plagiarised’: What Musa Cerantonio, an ISIS terrorist in Australia who abandoned Islam after 17 years of converting to it, said

OpIndia Staff -

Rajasthan: BJP leader Jitender Gothwal arrested for instigating protest against deceased Dr Archana Sharma, Dausa SP removed, SHO suspended

OpIndia Staff -

Video of Christian prayers inside Gangavaram Ram temple goes viral, BJP leaders demand action against culprits

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,820FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com