On 2nd April 2022, Kerala’s leader of opposition VD Satheesan demanded a probe after Kerala Fire and Rescue Services were seeing providing training to the members of the Popular Front of India. VD Satheesan alleged that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is appeasing the majority and minority extremists.

VD Satheesan said, “This is a serious issue. This must be investigated. The CPI(M) itself claims that the RSS is infiltrating forces. On the other hand, there are reports of SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India) infiltrators. On both sides, there are majority extremists and minority extremists.”

He further said, “Both of them are being appeased by the CPI(M). It is a political approach that flatters all of them for temporary needs. CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s practice of social engineering is religiously motivated.”

Accusing the ruling party of misusing the police force, VD Satheesan said, “First, the CPI(M) must end this policy of appeasement. The postings are made by CPI(M) leaders. The whole party leadership is posting people to important key positions. The hierarchy of the police is lost. The entire reason for these dangerous activities is that the line of control of the police has been given into the hands of party leaders.”

On Thursday 31st March 2022, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader K Surendran had said that Kerala Fire and Rescue Services were seen training PFI activists. He had added that PFI and SDPI are involved in many terrorist activities. He tweeted, “Kerala Fire & Rescue Service gave training to the members of the radical Islamic outfit Popular Front of India. PFI and SDPI are involved in several terrorist activities. The Pinarayi Vijayan government is giving a red carpet to these Jihadi forces.”

K Surendran has also attached the photographs of the said training sessions arranged by Kerala Fire and Rescue Services to train the members of PFI. Reportedly, PFI members were given training by the fire services department in Aluva in Ernakulam last week.

After the images of the event went viral on social media, the Kerala government had asked the DGP of the fire force B Sandhya to submit a report on the incident. In the report, Sandhya said it was a big lapse on the part of the force and sought action against the officials who were involved.

In their defence, the fire officials said that they were invited to a cultural program organised by PFI and gave tips on rescue operations when some PFI workers requested them.