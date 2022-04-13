On Tuesday, the TMC workers legal wing in the state of West Bengal blocked the doors of the Calcutta High Court and barred the lawyers from entering the Court of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay. They also threatened the President of the Calcutta High Court Bar Association for not conceding their proposal of boycotting the Court of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay.

President of Calcutta High Court Bar Association was attacked by @AITCofficial legal wing of High Court for not conceding their proposal of Boycotting the Court of Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay who is giving orders regarding SSC scams of West Bengal govt. pic.twitter.com/9As6UeJyU7 — rajiv tuli (@rajivtuli69) April 12, 2022

Trinamul-affiliated lawyers’ organization had submitted a request to Calcutta High Court Bar Association to adopt a resolution to boycott Justice Gangopadhyay’s court for passing orders in School Service Commission (SSC) corruption case. According to them, Justice Gangopadhayay had committed a crime by ordering a CBI probe in the SSC corruption case.

TMC is not allowing the lawyers to enter into Court no.17 (Court of Hon’ble Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay).

They have blocked the door of the court.

As per them Justice Gangopadhyay has comitted a crime by passing orders in SSC corruption cases.



CC: @jdhankhar1 , @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/X2sGUfoBj5 — Tarunjyoti Tewari (@tjt4002) April 13, 2022

On April 12, a division bench of the Calcutta High Court stayed a single bench order that directed West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee to appear before the CBI by 5.30 pm on Tuesday in connection with irregularities in the appointment of assistant teachers in state government-aided schools. Justice Gangopadhyay had also given the agency liberty to arrest the Minister in the case.

According to the reports, Justice Gangopadhyay also said in his order that Chatterjee would not be allowed to be hospitalized to avoid the CBI investigation. Chatterjee, who is now an industry, IT, parliamentary affairs and public enterprises, and industrial reconstruction minister, was education minister when the School Service Commission (SSC) made the fake recruitments that are under the court’s scanner.

The division bench of the Calcutta High Court however stayed the order passed by Justice Gagopadhyay till Wednesday morning. It is important to note that the stumbling blocks in the process of litigation have largely been criticized by Justice Gangopadhyay and his orders seeking a probe into the matter by the CBI have stayed multiple times.

Earlier, the single bench had ordered the CBI to interrogate the former chairman of the SSC advisory committee, SP Sinha, and other former members of the panel. The court had asked the CBI to file a report after interrogating the former members. Last week, the CBI also registered an FIR against West Bengal Directorate of School Education former deputy director Alok Kumar Sarkar and unidentified officials of the SSC.

According to the FIR, the accused had extended the undue advantage in appointing around 500 undeserving candidates for Group-D staff posts. They had also flouted the departmental rules and used forged documents for the purpose. The FIR was filed by the central agency’s anti-corruption bureau under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), and 471 (using forged documents or electronic record as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code.

On April 8, the accused were questioned by the CBI and a detailed report was submitted before the Court. The Court further on April 12 asked the then Education Minister Partha Chatterjee to appear before the CBI.