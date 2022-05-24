The $ 50 Million defamation case brought by Hollywood legend Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard has brought to the public eye many personal details about the former couple, but DC FIlms would not have expected the trial to reveal spoilers about the next big-budget extravaganza from the franchise.

The trial has so far revealed Amber Heard pooping in Johnny Depp’s bed, Heard cutting Depp’s finger off, Depp loving cocaine and his alcohol, but now it has revealed spoilers of a multi-million dollar film as well.

Entertainment industry consultant Kathryn Arnold, appearing as an expert witness from Amber Heard’s side, may have revealed some major spoilers about Aquaman 2, the next film from the DC extended universe. Arnold took the stand during the court case to highlight the damage caused to Heard’s career by Johnny Depp’s lawyer but in the process ended up sharing more than what DC Films would have liked.

As per Amber Heard’s team, Depp’s lawyer accused Heard of orchestrating an “abuse hoax” against Depp nearly costing Heard the role of Mera in the Aquaman franchise. To emphasize that point, Heard’s lawyers brought in the industry consultant Arnold, who ended up sharing plot points from the next film in the franchise.

During her testimony, Arnold talked about how Amber Heard’s role was reduced in the next film after the accusations from Depp’s side. Arnold said, “I believe that in the first act of the movie, she was injured somehow, or it had something to do with a baby.”

In the comic books, Aquaman (played by Jason Momoa on screen) and Mera (Amber Heard’s character) do indeed get married and have a baby together but the duo hasn’t gotten married on the big screen adaptation yet. Thus, giving fans a major plot point reveal for the next film.

Further, Arnold revealed that Mera ends up in the hospital early on in the film and doesn’t appear again till the end of the film. She also shared how Amber Heard prepared 5 hours a day in preparation for a major action sequence but the scene was cut from the film.

Kathryn Arnold has apparently not seen the script for the film but based her testimony on what Heard told her about the film.

Given how closely guarded are the scripts of the movies based on comic books, and the amount of money riding on these films, fair to say that DC Films will not be pleased in the least by this unexpected leak of the part of their script.