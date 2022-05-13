Friday, May 13, 2022
HomeNews Reports‘Atmosphere of fear being created’: Judge RK Diwakar, who allowed videographic survey of disputed...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

‘Atmosphere of fear being created’: Judge RK Diwakar, who allowed videographic survey of disputed structure ‘Gyanvapi Masjid’, fears for his life

The court on Thursday rejected the plea to change the court-appointed advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra for conducting a video survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex and also ordered the completion of the survey task by May 17.

OpIndia Staff
Judge RK Diwakar who allowed videographic survey of Gyanvapi Masjid expresses safety concerns
Judge RK Diwakar (Imahe source- ANI)
6

Civil Judge Ravi Kumar Diwakar who allowed videographic survey of the disputed structure ‘Gyanvapi Masjid’ days after the same was halted amid opposition, expressed safety concerns on Friday. He said that an atmosphere of fear is being created and that he is worried about his family’s safety. The judge added that this case is considered an extraordinary case now and not a civil case. “The fear is so much that my family is always concerned about my safety and I am concerned about their safety”, he said.

“Yesterday, my mother (in Lucknow) during our conversation also expressed concerns about my safety, and from the news received by the media, she came to know that maybe I am also going to the spot as commissioner and my mother asked me that I should not go on commission on the spot, as it may endanger my safety,” the judge was quoted on May 12.

The court on Thursday rejected the plea to change the court-appointed advocate commissioner Ajay Kumar Mishra for conducting a video survey of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex and also ordered the completion of the survey task by May 17.

Earlier on May 6, the committee of Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi had said that it won’t allow videography inside the mosque, as ordered by a court. S M Yasin, joint secretary of Anjuman Intejamiya Masjid Managing Committee, had stated that no ‘non-believer’ would be allowed to enter the mosque. “The survey and videography should be restricted to the Kashi Vishwanath temple premises”, he had said.

Reportedly, the Muslim mob had blocked the gate and prevented the survey team from entering the premises on May 6. They protested against the court order that stopped the court-directed documentation for the day in Varanasi. The videographer, however, who accompanied the survey team involved in the process revealed the presence of Hindu motifs including the Swastika, Nandi (bull associated with Shiva) and lotus motifs all over the outer side of the mosque walls.

“We saw Swastik symbols at two places on the walls of the temple. There are a number of lotus symbols all over. We also saw Nandi while doing a Parikrama and other Hindu religious symbols”, he noted. The court on May 12 was hearing a plea demanding darshan puja and security at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple and other idols including Shringar Gauri at Gyanvapi Mosque complex and ordered the completion of the video survey. Judges Diwakar issued guidelines for the same and ordered the report to be submitted by May 17.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Tamil Nadu: Police arrest Iman for leaking nude images of Hindu woman for not converting to Islam, had forced her to wear Hijab, abused...

OpIndia Staff -

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan’s wife asks Okhla residents to protest against the arrest of her husband by keeping their shops shut on Friday

OpIndia Staff -

YouTuber Abhisar Sharma says India is known world over because of Taj Mahal, here are some brilliant architectural marvels predating it

Siddhi Somani -

“Atmosphere of fear was created”: Varanasi judge who ordered survey of Gyanvapi mosque disputed structure says his family is concerned about his safety

OpIndia Staff -

‘We are the father of your Gods and you bastards don’t allow us to enter the temples?’: Sharad Pawar creates controversy by quoting a...

OpIndia Staff -

Jammu and Kashmir: Kashmiti Pandit govt employee shot dead by terrorists in Tehsildar’s office in Budgam

OpIndia Staff -

Singing of national anthem made mandatory for students and teachers in all madrasas in Uttar Pradesh, Madrasa Education Board issues order

OpIndia Staff -

WaPo columnist and donation fraud accused Rana Ayyub dog-whistles using OpIndia report on cattle smugglers, ends up spreading misinformation

OpIndia Staff -

Financial crisis grips Kerala as the state fails to get loans, Pinarayi Vijayan govt considers deferring salaries of govt employees

OpIndia Staff -

Allahabad High Court rejects petition seeking to open the ‘closed rooms’ of the Taj Mahal, says matter should be left to historians

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,799FollowersFollow
26,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com