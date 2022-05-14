Sahana, a 20-year-old actor-cum-model was found dead under mysterious circumstances on May 12 in her flat in Kozhikode, Kerala. According to reports, her body was found hanging from the grill of the window in her flat on the day when she celebrated her 21st birthday.

According to reports, Sahana’s parents had alleged that their daughter suffered domestic abuse at the hands of her husband, Sajjad. The police took custody of her husband and launched a probe into the matter.

Sahana, a model and actress by profession, lived in a rented flat in Kozhikode’s Parambil Bazar with her husband, Sajjad. The police recovered her body from her residence on Thursday at 11 pm. The decedent’s parents have alleged that Sajjad may have murdered their daughter, following which the police arrested him.

Police said Shahana, a model and an actor, was found hanging at their residence on Thursday night. “We were informed about the incident on Thursday night. As of now, we have registered a case under section 174 of the CrPC.”

Sahana’s mother insists that her daughter did not commit suicide but was murdered. She alleged that Sahana used to lament all the time that Sajjad used to come home in a drunk state and harass her. Her mother also added that Sajjad’s family members had also harassed her daughter, after which she had asked her to live separately.

However, the harassment did not end there. Sahana had told her mother that her husband would routinely ask her for money. Sajjad sold off the gold ornaments that Sahana had received from her family, her mother alleged. Sahana wanted to meet her family on her birthday, but her husband denied her permission. Sahana’s mother also added that Sajjad was averse to them visiting his flat to meet Sahana.

“My daughter would never die by suicide, she was murdered. She used to cry all the time saying they were torturing her. He used to get drunk and create trouble. His parents and sister were also torturing her, then I suggested that they move to a separate house. Even after that, my daughter told me that he was behaving badly with her and wanted money. The 25 sovereigns of gold that we gave had been used. She had wanted to meet us on her birthday,” she said.

Sajjad says he is innocent, and claims he found his wife, Sahana, dead in bathroom

Sajjad has claimed innocence in the matter and said that he found his wife dead in the bathroom. The landlord of the flat where Sahana lived was also her neighbour. He was the first to realise that something was amiss when he heard Sajjad shouting that Sahana was not responding. Sahana’s landlord told Media One that he had seen Sahana lying on his lap. He informed the police about it. After this, the police reached the spot and took Sahana to the medical college.

Significantly, Sahana had done many jewellery advertisements. She was married to Sajjad about a year and a half ago. Before marriage, Sajjad used to work in Qatar, but later he left work there and started living in the house. According to ACP, “She had recently featured in a film, for which she had received some money. Due to this, there were frequent fights between the two. It was her birthday yesterday, but he came late. Another argument proffered by Sahana’s husband was that he found her dead inside the bathroom.” The police officer said that the matter is currently under investigation.