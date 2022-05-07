Saturday, May 7, 2022
HomeNews ReportsMaharashtra: Nurani mosque in Mumbai's Bandra and Cemetery mosque in Santacruz booked for violating...
CrimeGovernment and PolicyLawNews Reports
Updated:

Maharashtra: Nurani mosque in Mumbai’s Bandra and Cemetery mosque in Santacruz booked for violating SC order on use of loudspeaker

In the current case the management of the Nurani mosque in Bandra and Cemetery mosque in Santacruz have been charged under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 37 (1), (3), 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

OpIndia Staff
Two mosques in Mumbai booked for violating the SC order on loudspeaker
Image source- mapio.net
39

The Mumbai Police on Saturday booked two mosques in the Bandra and Link Road area of Mumbai for not complying with the Supreme Court orders regarding the usage of loudspeakers. The Nurani mosque in Bandra and Cemetery mosque in Santacruz were caught using loudspeakers between 10 pm to 6 am and violating the decibel limit while playing the speakers between 6 am to 10 pm.

The Supreme Court in the year 2005 had issued an order in which it had banned the usage of loudspeakers from 10 pm to 6 am in public places. However, it had said that if a loudspeaker is playing from 6 am to 10 pm, it is mandatory to follow the decibel rules. The court had then considered the serious effects of noise pollution on the health of the people living in the nearby areas.

The action by Mumbai Police comes a day after it granted permission to 950 out of 1140 Mosques to use the loudspeaker for prayers. The Police said that it had permitted the religious places to use loudspeakers only after verifying the credentials of the applicants and the purpose and that the Mosques in the city had assured to follow the Apex court and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) guidelines.

As reported, the Mumbai Police received applications from 1,140 mosques across the city to seek permission to use loudspeakers for reciting Azaan. The applications started coming in the past two weeks, especially after Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray raked up the issue and called upon the state government to pull down loudspeakers from atop the mosques across the state.

Thackeray in his Aurangabad rally on May 1 had warned that if the loudspeakers were not taken down from atop the mosques from May 4, his party workers would play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers in front of the mosques. Reportedly, many of the MNS workers played Hanuman Chalisa during the morning Azaan time in Mumbai, Nashik, Pune, and other parts of Maharashtra. They were detained by the Police on the charges of disturbing peace and harmony.

In the current case the management of the Nurani mosque in Bandra and Cemetery mosque in Santacruz have been charged under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 37 (1), (3), 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act. An offence has also been registered under Section 33 (R) (3) of the Law and Noise Prohibition Rules.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Mac store owner describes encounter with drunk Hunter Biden: Here is why he ‘washed his hands’ after checking laptop with password ‘an*lf*ck69’

OpIndia Staff -

Survey of disputed Gyanvapi Mosque structure: Muslims demand removal of court commissioner accusing him of partiality, court dismisses the plea

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: Nurani mosque in Mumbai’s Bandra and Cemetery mosque in Santacruz booked for violating SC order on use of loudspeaker

OpIndia Staff -

Rajasthan police reach News18 editor Aman Chopra’s residence despite Rajasthan HC order not to take coercive action, UP police escort them away

OpIndia Staff -

Taliban supreme leader issues decree making ‘head-to-toe’ burqa mandatory for women

OpIndia Staff -

Udaipur: Zakir Hussain, Nazim Shaikh and Shoaib caught cooking meat on the terrace of a Hanuman Mandir, arrested after devotees outrage

OpIndia Staff -

Asaduddin Owaisi spreads hate again, says court paving way for ‘anti-Muslim violence’ with survey of disputed structure ‘Gyanvapi Mosque’ premises

OpIndia Staff -

Centre approves salary hike for Delhi MLAs, monthly salary and allowances to increase from Rs 54,000 to Rs 90,000

OpIndia Staff -

BJP leader Arjun Chowrasiya, found hanging in an abandoned building, had fled after during post-poll violence after Mamata Banerjee’s victory

OpIndia Staff -

Manjinder Singh Sirsa makes sensational claim, says Punjab cop behind the arrest of Tajinder Bagga was involved in the Bhola drug scam

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,768FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com