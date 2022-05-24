In Gujarat’s Surat, a Municipal School Principal has been teaching the Bhagavad Gita to more than a thousand students online during their summer vacations. Naresh Mehta, Principal of Sant Dongreji Maharaj Municipal Primary School has taken it upon himself to teach hymns of the Bhagavad Gita to as many as 1,117 students during their summer vacation.

As per a report by DeshGujarat, Naresh Mehta, the Principal voluntarily teaches Bhagavad Gita to school children free of cost during their summer break. For efficient understanding, Mehta translates the Sanskrit verses into local Gujarati and has adapted a simple approach to make students grasp them faster.

Every morning, Naresh Mehta forwards a meeting link to the student group at 10 AM wherein students assemble to learn Shlokas Indic wisdom on a daily basis. His teaching style has become so popular among students that many students outside Surat have also started joining the Bhagavad Gita class.

Mehta told DeshGujarat that even after having a copy of Bhagavad Gita at their homes, very few make an effort to actually read it. He is conducting the online class to ensure that children read the Gita which is already at their homes. After a successful venture among the students, he is now looking forward to making parents join the class with their children.

Apart from taking the Bhagavad Gita initiative, Principal Naresh Mehta has encouraged over 193 girls from the state, who dropped from the school to appear for board exams as external students. Mehta is giving coaching and other assistance to such girls who had quit studying owing to their grave financial condition at home or those who lost their parents due to Covid-19 last year. “So far, I have trained 512 girls and they are now pursuing higher studies. Some have started working,” Mehta claims proudly.