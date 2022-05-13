Friday, May 13, 2022
HomeNews ReportsKerala: Puraikkal Jaisal, hailed as a hero during the 2018 floods for rescuing people,...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Kerala: Puraikkal Jaisal, hailed as a hero during the 2018 floods for rescuing people, arrested in an extortion case

KP Jaisal, a fisherman from Tanur, had won hearts on social media after he broke his back for people stuck in floods.

OpIndia Staff
Jaisal, the Kerala fisherman, arrested for extortion/ Image Source: News18
22

Jaisal KP, a fisherman from Kerala’s Malappuram who was hailed as a hero for rescuing people in the 2018 Kerala floods, has been arrested in an extortion case.

According to the reports, the 37-year-old Puraikkal Jaisal of Parappanangadi Avil Beach was arrested in connection with an extortion case dating back to April 15, 2021.

KP Jaisal, a fisherman from Tanur, had won hearts on social media after he broke his back for people stuck in floods in the state in August 2018. He had bent himself in knee-deep water to help three stranded women, including an infant, board a rescue boat during the floods that stuck Kerala during the monsoon that year.

The visuals of Jaisal had gone viral, turning him into an instant hero of the flood’s rescue efforts. Interestingly, the fisherman had met Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi in Alappuzha, who had facilitated him for his brave act.

However, three years later, he has now been arrested in an extortion case. Jaisal and another man had allegedly extorted money from a young man and his female friend who was sitting in a car near Tanur beach.

Jaisal and his friend had captured the images of the duo in the car, threatened them, and tried to extort Rs 1 lakh from them. Following this, the youth’s friend had sent Jaisal Rs 5,000 via Google Pay.

Later, the duo filed a complaint against Jaisal and his friend at the Tanur police station. However, Jaisal had responded, saying the complaint was fake. Jaisal had also filed anticipatory bail petitions in the district court and the high court, but they were rejected. Following this, Jaisal had absconded. The police have now managed to arrest him in connection with the extortion case.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,834FollowersFollow
26,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com