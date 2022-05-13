Jaisal KP, a fisherman from Kerala’s Malappuram who was hailed as a hero for rescuing people in the 2018 Kerala floods, has been arrested in an extortion case.

According to the reports, the 37-year-old Puraikkal Jaisal of Parappanangadi Avil Beach was arrested in connection with an extortion case dating back to April 15, 2021.

KP Jaisal, a fisherman from Tanur, had won hearts on social media after he broke his back for people stuck in floods in the state in August 2018. He had bent himself in knee-deep water to help three stranded women, including an infant, board a rescue boat during the floods that stuck Kerala during the monsoon that year.

The visuals of Jaisal had gone viral, turning him into an instant hero of the flood’s rescue efforts. Interestingly, the fisherman had met Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi in Alappuzha, who had facilitated him for his brave act.

However, three years later, he has now been arrested in an extortion case. Jaisal and another man had allegedly extorted money from a young man and his female friend who was sitting in a car near Tanur beach.

Jaisal and his friend had captured the images of the duo in the car, threatened them, and tried to extort Rs 1 lakh from them. Following this, the youth’s friend had sent Jaisal Rs 5,000 via Google Pay.

Later, the duo filed a complaint against Jaisal and his friend at the Tanur police station. However, Jaisal had responded, saying the complaint was fake. Jaisal had also filed anticipatory bail petitions in the district court and the high court, but they were rejected. Following this, Jaisal had absconded. The police have now managed to arrest him in connection with the extortion case.