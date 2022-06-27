On Monday (June 27), the Supreme Court granted interim relief to rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and extended the time to respond to the disqualification notice, served by the Maharashtra deputy speaker to 16 MLAs, to July 12, 2022.

It must be mentioned that the initial deadline for submission was 5:30 pm today. “As an interim measure, the time granted by Deputy Speaker, to the petitioners or other similarly placed MLAs to submit their submissions today by 5.30 pm, stands extended till July 12,” the Supreme Court ruled.

The matter, which was heard by the vacation benches of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala, adjourned to July 11. They stated, “Counter affidavit to be filed within 5 days, rejoinder three days thereafter. List it on July 11.”

In his petition, Eknath Shinde pointed out that the Deputy Speaker was working on the behest of the Maka Vikas Aghadi government and gave the rebel MLAs 48 hours to respond to disqualification notices instead of 7 days (as per rules).

The petition read, “Not only the security of our families and relatives have been compromised by removing the security personnel but also there is an ongoing agenda wherein various leaders of the MVA government are instigating the cadres of their respective parties to take up violence to further intimidate us.”

Meanwhile, the Court was assured by the counsel for the Maharashtra government that the life and property of rebel MLAs will not be harmed. During the hearing, the apex court noted that the issue was whether a Deputy Speaker, who has been served a notice for removal, can issue a disqualification notice to MLAs.

Justice Kant stated, “The issue is limited. Whether the deputy speaker has right to hear the disqualification petition under Tenth Schedule when there is a notice seeking his removal under Article 179 of the Constitution.” He pointed out that 34 MLAs have sent notice to Deputy Speaker for his removal.

Eknath Shinde camp issues statement

“The real reason we have stationed ourselves in Guwahati is to strengthen ours and the Shiv Sena’s true voice. This is why we are repeatedly telling that this is not a rebellion but a fight for ShivSena’s self-respect,” the statement by the Shinde camp read.

“Our age-old alliance broke and as a result, we were forced to fight elections separately. Here, it becomes pertinent to mention that through these tough times, be it in 2014 or the events that followed after the 2019 elections, the BJP leadership be it the PM Narendra Modi, BJP’s Central or State leadership respected HinduHrudyaSamrat Shiv Sena Pramukh Balasaheb Thackeray,” it added.

The Shinde camp blamed Sanjay Raut for creating a wedge between the Sena and the BJP. “This is how widening the gap between our two parties was systematically orchestrated. During this time, all of us legislators would attempt to repeatedly bring this to our party leadership’s notice, but in vain,” it said.

“Leadership took no cognisance and the criticism using very indecent words continued every day. The kind of cheap and harsh language uttered regularly by our party’s leader Sanjay Raut was not used even by the Congress, NCP or other Opposition parties in the country,” it continued.

“Balasaheb’s basic mantra and most important lesson to us had been that focusing on Hindutva was above any alliances and this teaching will stay with us till eternity. Even if we die, we would like to die fighting to safeguard Hindutva,” the statement emphasised.

It concluded, “It is unfortunate that Sanjay Raut who hasn’t been elected by the people is set off to finish our party. Sanjay Raul is NCP’s blue-eyed boy. You may succeed in distancing the Shiv Sena from the BJP. But if you’re trying to distance the Shiv Sena from Hinclutva – Now do you expect us to tolerate it?”

The rebel MLAs added that it was not a rebellion but a fight for the self-esteem of Shiv Sena.