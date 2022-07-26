On July 26, Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi was called by Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning for the second time in the ongoing investigation in the National Herald case. Congress workers and leaders across the country held protests against the central government, claiming they were using central investigation agencies to scare the opposition leaders.

Just like the first hearing that took place on July 21, the Congress workers protested against the central government and set things on fire. In Nagpur, Congress workers set a car on fire. News Agency ANI published photographs of a burnt car and said, “Congress party workers, in Nagpur, protest against the questioning of the party’s interim president Sonia Gandhi by the ED.”

In Odisha, members of the Pradesh Mahila Congress burnt an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and “proudly” published the video on its official Twitter handle. They wrote, “Odisha Pradesh Mahila Congress members burn the effigy of PM Modi against BJP’s misuse of Central Agencies against Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi Ji and the subsequent arrest of Shri Rahul Gandhi Ji.” Rahul Gandhi hasn’t been arrested in this case yet, but maybe Odisha Congress had a premonition.

Similar visuals surfaced from Haryana, where Pradesh Mahila Congress members burnt an effigy. They wrote, “As per the instructions of State President Udai Bhan and National President Netta D’Souza, HPMC President Sudha Bharadwaj along with women Congress members protested against undemocratic behaviour of BJP and burnt an effigy.” They did not mention whose effigy they burnt.

Congress workers burnt vehicles during the last questioning session of Sonia Gandhi

On July 21, it was reported that Congress workers had indulged in similar behaviour when Congress leader Sonia Gandhi was at the ED office. According to the reports, the Congress workers in Telangana torched a two-wheeler while the youth Congress workers set two cars on fire in front of the ED office at Shantinagar in Bengaluru, Karnataka. The police issued a notice and increased patrol after two parked vehicles were set ablaze in separate instances. One car was torched in front of the ED office, and the other one was set on fire in Seshadripuram.

When Rahul Gandhi was called by Enforcement Directorate, Congress workers had similarly turned violent and sparked mayhem throughout Delhi. They burnt tyres outside ED’s office as well.