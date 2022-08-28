The Supertech twin towers of Noida were demolished through a controlled implosion at around 2:30 pm on Sunday (August 28).

In a span of just 9 seconds, the two towers (named Ceyane and Apex) comprising 850 flats were reduced to rubble. Built as a part of the Emerland Court project, the high-rise buildings were located near the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.

The demolition took 7 months of preparation, including 1 month of planning and 6 long months of onsite preparation. It was carried out using 3700 kg of explosives by two companies named Edifice Engineering based in West Bengal and Jet Demolitions from South Africa.

#WATCH | Once taller than Qutub Minar, Noida Supertech twin towers, reduced to rubble pic.twitter.com/vlTgt4D4a3 — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2022

The controlled implosion resulted in 80,000 tonnes of construction and demolition waste. About 50,000-55,000 tonnes of debris will be used to fill the site and the remaining will be shifted to a construction plant for processing. 4-metre-deep trenches have been dug in the blast area to contain the rubble. Water sprinklers and several other measures have been kept ready to reduce dust.

#WATCH | 3,700kgs of explosives bring down Noida Supertech twin towers after years long legal battle over violation of construction laws pic.twitter.com/pPNKB7WVD4 — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2022

The New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA) officials had assured to remove the rubble within a period of 3 months.

The preparations had begun with the removal of everything not part of the main structure of the towers, including all extra concrete. All the debris generated in this process were kept in the basement of the structures, to create cushions for the impact of the blasts. For the demolition, 9642 holes were drilled into the columns and shear walls of the towers, each having a diameter of 35 mm. Around 3700 kg of explosives were brought from a PESO-authorised magazine in Palwal to fill the holes, which were connected to the detonator. It is a mixture of dynamite, emulsions and plastic explosives.

The entire demolition process was led by Joseph Robert Brinkkman, the CEO and MD of the South African company.

The Twin Towers seen from satellite (Google Earth image)

Preparations for demolishing the Supertech Twin Towers

As part of the demolition drive, around 5000 residents of nearby apartment complexes were asked to evacuate. This included those residing in ATS Green Village and Emerland Court. Around 3000 vehicles in the nearby societies were also removed before the blasts, and people will be allowed to return only after the site is declared safe.

The authorities had also asked people in the surrounding areas to not come outside during the blast time. They sent messages asking residents in the area to keep indoors from 2 PM to 5 PM, and to keep the doors and windows closed. The area also was declared a no-flying zone and using drones in the area during the blast was banned.

An exclusion zone of up to 50 metres radius around the blast site was created where no human or animal will be allowed, except the demolition team. Ambulances, fire tenders, police personnel, NDRF and paramilitary teams were kept ready at the site.

India Today journalist Shiv Aroor, who lives in one of the two apartment complexes, had also evacuated his residence as per the advice of the Resident Welfare Association (RWA).

From the Noida #TwinTowers before I evac from site. pic.twitter.com/qhg0pE0f88 — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) August 27, 2022

No animal or human was allowed in the 500-metre vicinity of the explosion zone. A team from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), 4 fire tenders, 8 ambulances and police personnel were deployed at ground zero.

Journalist Tavleen Singh Aroor had earlier informed how parking lots were emptied and balconies were covered in thick plastic sheets.

Covered balconies. Empty parking lots. Preparation of all kinds in place.

Let’s hope for the best.

Quick view of my balcony. #SupertechTwinTowers #NoidaTowerDemolition pic.twitter.com/upYxCIp3WU — Tavleen Singh Aroor (@Tavysingh) August 27, 2022

Residents of the area had expressed concern about the dust storm, following the demolition of the twin towers. They argue that the sudden airborne particles may lead to health problems. The officials had therefore arranged for water tankers, sanitation staff and mechanical sweeping machines. The towers nearest to the twin towers were also covered with fabric to prevent dust from entering them.

Authorities will also be monitoring the air quality of the area. The residents of ATS Green Village and Emerland Court will be allowed to return to their apartments by evening.

Edifice Engineering officials had assured that there will be no harm to the nearby buildings. They have said that the vibration in for ground due to the explosion will be 34 mm per second, while the buildings in the Delhi-NCR region that fall under Seismic Zone 5 are designed to withstand vibrations of 300 mmps. Edifice Engineering chief Utkarsh Mehta had said that the company has got a Rs 100 crore insurance to cover any damage during the task, but they are confident that they won’t have to claim it.

Last year, the Supreme Court of India gave a green signal to the demolition of the Supertech twin flouting regulations and safety protocols. The high-rise buildings were constructed in violation of Uttar Pradesh Apartments Act, 2010 and Uttar Pradesh Industrial Area Development Act, 1976.