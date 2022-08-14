The Karnataka Congress has placed posters of the Islamic dictator Tipu Sultan in Bengaluru’s Hudson Circle and several other places in celebration of the Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The posters were later allegedly damaged by some people as per some reports. The Karnataka Congress has put up posters of Tipu along with several freedom fighters across Bengaluru.

The Congress party protested the damage inflicted to the posters by unknown people. Talking to reporters, State President DK Shivkumar said that some people are not able to digest the “Freedom March” by the Congress party. “Someone is trying to create disturbance in the state. They are not able to digest Congress’ Freedom March,” Shivakumar said.

Bengaluru | Someone is trying to create disturbance in the state. They are not able to digest Congress’ Freedom March’: Karnataka Congress Chief DK Shivakumar on a poster featuring Tipu Sultan torn by miscreants pic.twitter.com/F7OXuFxk97 — ANI (@ANI) August 14, 2022

The Congress party’s affection for Tipu Sultan has long been clear in the acts committed by the party from time to time. When the Karnataka government led by the Congress party chose to commemorate Tipu Sultan Jayanti in 2018, there were huge protests. The Karnataka government’s plan to commemorate Tipu Jayanti was harshly criticised by the BJP and Hindu organisations such as Sri Ram Sena and the Hindu Janajagruthi Samiti.

As the Congress party commemorates Tipu Sultan as a freedom warrior, one of the most often believed falsehoods is that Tipu was a patriot who fought the British. Tipu Sultan’s multiple correspondences with the French are kept in the India Office in London and show how he planned with them to drive away the British and divide India. Tipu also invited Afghanistan’s King Zaman Shah to invade India and aid the Islamic cause. His correspondence with Turkey’s Ottoman Sultan confirms this.

It’s worth remembering that Tipu Sultan massacred the entire Hindu population of various villages, including women and children. Tipu’s exaggerated acts of claimed valour are sanitised tales of tyranny endured by lakhs of Hindu families who were victims of a religious zealot turned bloodthirsty dictator.