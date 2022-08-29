An infant stolen from Mathura Junction railway station’s platform 9 in the early hours of August 24 has been found at the residence of a Municipal councillor in Firozabad. The councillor and her husband have been arrested by police. The child was traced with the help of CCTV recordings.

When the authorities apprehended the child’s kidnapper using CCTV footage, he acknowledged that the child had been sold to a couple in Firozabad who were desperately looking for a son.

Radha, a native of Fariha’s Parakham village, Mathura, was sleeping on Mathura Junction’s platform number 9 early on August 24 when her infant child was kidnapped. When she got up, she looked everywhere for the child, but she couldn’t find it, so she reported it to the Government Railway Police (GRP). Following that, the GRP inspected the CCTV footage and saw a man stealing the baby and walking away. Following that, the police filed a case of child theft and began looking for the culprits.

ये व्यक्ति रे०स्टेशन मथुरा जं० से अपनी माँ के साथ सो रहे महज 7 माह के बच्चे को उठाकर ले गया।

इस व्यक्ति को पकड़वाने में मदद कीजिये।

आप सिर्फ Retweet कर इसके फ़ोटो/वीडियो को Groups में share कर दीजिये, विशेष कर कासगंज, बदायूँ और बरेली साइड में।

मुझे भरोसा है ये अवश्य पकड़ा जाएगा। pic.twitter.com/fTnuGbSlsi — SACHIN KAUSHIK (@upcopsachin) August 27, 2022

The police also shared the CCTV video on social media in order to track down the toddler and requested people to contact them as soon as they know anything about the child. After some time, the authorities apprehended a lady and some men who disclosed that the infant had been sold in Firozabad. Following this, the Mathura Police SOG stormed the residence of Municipal Corporation Councilor Vinita Agarwal and her husband Krishna Murari Agarwal in the Firozabad South PS area, in the dark of night and rescued the baby. As per reports, Vinita Agarwal and her husband are both in BJP.

The couple had reportedly told the police that they did not know the child was ‘stolen’, and were given the child by a nurse. However, reports mention that the neighbours and acquaintances of the couple knew that they had ‘bought’ the child.

Vinita and Krishna Murari Agarwal have a 12-year-old daughter. A report in Dainik Bhaskar says that the couple was childless and the daughter is the child of a relative that they have adopted. Last night, the police arrested the entire family on charges of purchasing a stolen infant. Krishna Murari Lal Agarwal, a former city councillor, owns and runs OL Jewelers, a profitable jewellery store.