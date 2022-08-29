Monday, August 29, 2022
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh: Infant stolen from Mathura railway station rescued from Firozabad BJP councillor's house,...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Infant stolen from Mathura railway station rescued from Firozabad BJP councillor’s house, was sold by kidnappers

Radha, a native of Fariha's Parakham village, Mathura, was sleeping on Mathura Junction's platform number 9 early on August 24 when her infant child was kidnapped.

OpIndia Staff
Infant stolen from Mathura railway station was 'sold' to couple desiring son
Screengrabs from the CCTV foootage.
76

An infant stolen from Mathura Junction railway station’s platform 9 in the early hours of August 24 has been found at the residence of a Municipal councillor in Firozabad. The councillor and her husband have been arrested by police. The child was traced with the help of CCTV recordings.

When the authorities apprehended the child’s kidnapper using CCTV footage, he acknowledged that the child had been sold to a couple in Firozabad who were desperately looking for a son.

Radha, a native of Fariha’s Parakham village, Mathura, was sleeping on Mathura Junction’s platform number 9 early on August 24 when her infant child was kidnapped. When she got up, she looked everywhere for the child, but she couldn’t find it, so she reported it to the Government Railway Police (GRP). Following that, the GRP inspected the CCTV footage and saw a man stealing the baby and walking away. Following that, the police filed a case of child theft and began looking for the culprits.

The police also shared the CCTV video on social media in order to track down the toddler and requested people to contact them as soon as they know anything about the child. After some time, the authorities apprehended a lady and some men who disclosed that the infant had been sold in Firozabad. Following this, the Mathura Police SOG stormed the residence of Municipal Corporation Councilor Vinita Agarwal and her husband Krishna Murari Agarwal in the Firozabad South PS area, in the dark of night and rescued the baby. As per reports, Vinita Agarwal and her husband are both in BJP.

The couple had reportedly told the police that they did not know the child was ‘stolen’, and were given the child by a nurse. However, reports mention that the neighbours and acquaintances of the couple knew that they had ‘bought’ the child.

Vinita and Krishna Murari Agarwal have a 12-year-old daughter. A report in Dainik Bhaskar says that the couple was childless and the daughter is the child of a relative that they have adopted. Last night, the police arrested the entire family on charges of purchasing a stolen infant. Krishna Murari Lal Agarwal, a former city councillor, owns and runs OL Jewelers, a profitable jewellery store.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsFirozabad councillor, child kidnapping, child trafficking
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
593,276FollowersFollow
27,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com