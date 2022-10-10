Monday, October 10, 2022
West Bengal: Section 144 imposed in Ekbalpur area from October 10 to 12 after anti-Hindu violence rocks Kolkata

The order calls for prohibition of the assembly of five or more people and arrest of persons in possession of any lethal or other dangerous weapons. Anyone likely causing breach of peace and disturbing the public tranquility within the said area will also face arrest, the order added.

OpIndia Staff
Section 144 imposed in Kolkata’s Ekbalpur area after anti-Hindu violence (Image Source: Firstpost)
A gathering of five or more people have been banned in Kolkata’s Ekbalpur area following the ugly bout of anti-Hindu violence that erupted on Sunday evening. Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure has been imposed for three days in the area from today till October 12.

Anti-Hindu violence rocks Kolkata as Islamists go on a rampage

On Sunday (October 9), the Hindu community in the Mominpore locality of Kolkata in West Bengal came under attack as they geared up to celebrate the annual Lakshmi Puja.

Sukanta Majumdar, BJP Chief of West Bengal, informed that bikes and shops belonging to Hindus were vandalised by Islamists at Maila Depot in Mominpore. In a video shared by him, bikes and nearby shops could be spotted in a damaged condition.

Sukanta Majumdar further added that the Hindu community has been forced to flee after their houses came under attack in Mayurbhanj in Kolkata airport. “Police is silently watching. There is no law and order. The situation is serious but CM ⁦Mamata Banerjee is watching Hindus suffer,” he emphasised.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

