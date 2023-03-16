In a bizarre incident, a Nigerian national was caught running naked on a busy road in Gurugram on Wednesday, March 16. The strange visual shocked passersby and disrupted the traffic. The incident took place at around 6 pm, when the man was spotted running naked in the middle of the road near the busy Tulip Chowk in Sector 69.

The Gurugram Police immediately swung into action and rushed to the scene. Upon the arrival of the Police, the man tried to run towards a nearby village where he was caught by the villagers and tied to a tree.

The police immediately took the man into custody and took him to a nearby hospital for a medical checkup.

The SHO of Badshahpur, Madan Lal, said that they have detained the Nigerian national and are investigating the matter. If his mental health is found to be stable, they will register a case against him for public indecency and disturbing public order.

The police are also trying to establish the reason behind the man’s erratic behaviour. They are investigating whether he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or whether he has a history of mental illness.

The incident has caused a stir among the local residents and has raised concerns about the safety of the public. The police have urged people to report any suspicious behaviour and to avoid any confrontation with such individuals.