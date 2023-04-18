A video is being shared extensively on social media wherein a singer, singing bhajans on a stage, can be seen surrounded by mountains of rotis (bread). The video is reportedly from Gujarat’s Patan district where several residents turned up with Rotis to attend a musical event by singer Kirtidan Gadhvi on April 17. The unique event was organised at a Hanuman temple known as ‘Rotaliya Hanuman’ in the city of Patan in Gujarat

In a video shared by the news agency ANI, the stage can be seen covered with rotis during the singer’s performance.

#WATCH | Patan, Gujarat: In an event of singer Kirtidan Gadhvi, people brought ‘Roti’ instead of tickets for entry (17/04) pic.twitter.com/KkgkH5YCAl — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2023

According to reports, the event’s organisers took a novel approach of feeding the starving animals and birds and asked attendees to bring rotis, which they accepted as entry fees rather than money, to the musical event. People who brought one Rotla (thick bread) or 10 Rotli (Rotli is relatively thinner) were given entry to the program at the Rotaliya Hanuman temple.

Notably, the event called Lok Dhayaro was held to celebrate the completion of one year of the Rotaliya Hanuman temple. Before this event on April 16, 2023, singer Kirtidan Gadhvi urged attendees to bring rotis, which, in turn, would be used to feed animals and birds. On his call, people showed up carrying rotis. Within no time, the stage was stacked up with heaps of rotis.

The video of the program was also shared by Kirtidan Gadhvi on Instagram. It is being told that more than 50 thousand rotis were collected during the cultural event, the main aim of which was to gather food for the street dogs, and other animals.

The locals applauded this innovative effort and asked for more activities like it in the future. The event helped with the noble cause of feeding hungry animals in addition to providing the public with an entertaining evening.

For the uninitiated, the Rotaliya Hanuman temple is the first such temple in the world where only Rotlas (thick bread) and Rotli (thinner rotis) are offered as Prasad. After the prasad is distributed amongst devotees, the remaining is stored in a huge pot from where it is fed to animals and birds.

In fact, when a devotee’s desires are fulfilled, they voluntarily offer 5 to 101 rotis in the temple. Prasad of any other kind is not allowed in this shrine.