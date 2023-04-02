Sunday, April 2, 2023
Vandalism of statue leads to clashes in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, read details

ANI
Clashes break out in Jalgaon, Maharashtra over statue vandalism (image courtesy: ABP News)
At least 12 people have been detained in connection to a clash which broke out between two groups in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district on Saturday, the police said. 

“A clash broke out between two groups in Atarwal village of Jalgaon district after a statue was vandalised by unidentified people,” Jalgaon SP M Rajkumar said on Saturday. 

“Police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. 12 people were detained. Further action is being taken,” Jalgaon SP said. 

Earlier on March 30, 56 people were arrested in connection to a clash which broke out between two groups in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district over music being played outside a Mosque while Namaz on March 28, the police said. 

Two FIRs were registered and currently, the situation is peaceful and is under control in the area, said Jalgaon SP. 

There was a disagreement over music being played outside a mosque that escalated into stone pelting which led to clashes between the two groups, said police. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

