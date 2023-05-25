The union finance ministry today announced that a ₹75 Commemorative Coin will be issued on the occasion of the Inauguration of the New Parliament Building. The ministry issued a gazette notification under section 24 of the Coinage Act, 2011.

The gazette notification issued by the ministry said, “The coin of Seventy Five Rupees denomination shall be coined at the Mint for issue under the authority of the Central Government on the occasion of Inauguration of New Parliament Building.”

The circular coin will be of 44-millimetre diameter and will be made from an alloy of Silver (50%), Copper (40%), Nickel (5%) and Zinc (5%). The standard weight of the coin will be 35 grams.

The obverse side of the coin will have the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar in the centre with the legend Satyamev Jayate in Devnagari inscribed below. On its left will have the word Bharat in Devnagari, and the right side will have the word India in English. The rupee symbol ₹ and the value 75 will be mentioned below the lion capital.

The reverse side of the coin will bear the image of the parliament complex. Words Sansad Sankul in Devnagari and Parliament Complex in English will be written on the lower part. The Year “2023” will be written below the image of Parliament Complex.

This is not the first time the govt has launched a Commemorative Coin valued ₹75. In January this year, PM Modi launched a ₹75 coin on the occasion of 75th foundation day of NCC. Earlier in 2020, a ₹75 coin was issued to mark the 75th anniversary of the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations. in the year 2018, a ₹75 commemorative coin was issued on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the hoisting of the Tricolour for the first time by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at Port Blair. In 2010, a similar ₹75 coin was issued on the occasion of the 75th Anniversary or Platinum Jubilee of the Reserve Bank of India.