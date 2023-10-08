Sunday, October 8, 2023
HomeCrimeMunicipal recruitment scam: CBI raids the residence of Kolkata Mayor and TMC Minister Firhad...
CrimeEditor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Municipal recruitment scam: CBI raids the residence of Kolkata Mayor and TMC Minister Firhad Hakim

On September 26, the CBI raided around six locations in West Bengal regarding an alleged corruption case involving the appointment of ineligible candidates as assistant teachers in primary schools.

ANI
Municipal recruitment scam: CBI raids the residence of Kolkata Mayor and TMC Minister Firhad Hakim
Firhad Hakim with Mamata Banerjee, image via his X profile
7

Search operation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is underway at the residence of Kolkata Mayor and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Minister in West Bengal Cabinet Firhad Hakim in connection with alleged irregularities in civic body recruitment.

Further details are awaited. On September 26, the CBI raided around six locations in West Bengal regarding an alleged corruption case involving the appointment of ineligible candidates as assistant teachers in primary schools.

CBI conducted searches at around 6 locations, including Behala, Salt Lake, Kolkata, and Howrah, at the premises of private persons related to private companies, during further investigation of a case.

During searches, incriminating documents and articles have been recovered, according to a CBI official.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsFirhad hakim tmc, firhad hakim raid, firhad hakim cbi raid, kolkata mayor cbi raid
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
659,464FollowersFollow
29,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com