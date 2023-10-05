The Bar Council of Kerala is marking 5th October as Protest Day against the brutal attack on Advocate BS Prakash at Nedumangad Court complex on 4th October. Advocate Prakash was reportedly assaulted by a man named Shajahan who had come as a witness in a case.

When the case was adjourned to another date, Shajahan proceeded to assault his lawyer Advocate Prakash. Shajahan was subsequently arrested by the Nedumangad Police.

The Kerala High Court Advocates Association called on all members on Thursday to assemble at the main portico of the Kerala High Court and mark the protest of the association against the brutal attack.

According to Asianet News, Advocate Prakash, 41, was attacked by a two-member gang. Shajahan hit Advocate Prakash on the head with a wire at around noon on 4th October (Wednesday) following which the victim was admitted to the district hospital. He got two stitches at the bottom of his head.

Incidents of attacks on lawyers in Kerala have become a common occurrence. On 30th September, a Kerala HC lawyer was reportedly assaulted by bouncers at a popular pub in Kochi named Watson’s. The lawyer then complained against the pub manager and bouncers following which an FIR was filed.

On 13 July, a sub-inspector K Saijau allegedly attacked an advocate and also insulted him. The cop was suspended.