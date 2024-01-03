Wednesday, January 3, 2024
HomeNews ReportsDelhi L-G grants permission for CBI probe against two forest department officials in Rs...
News Reports
Updated:

Delhi L-G grants permission for CBI probe against two forest department officials in Rs 223 crore corruption case

CBI has filed a case against Parasnath Yadav and Alam Singh Rawat, the former senior account officer and assistant account officer in the Forests and Wildlife department, for allegedly colluding in a criminal conspiracy with LA Khan, the former senior branch manager of Bank of Baroda's Paharganj branch, and others

OpIndia Staff
VK Saxena. (Image: HT)
5

On Wednesday, 3rd January, Lieutenant Governor of Delhi VK Saxena granted permission to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to launch a probe against two officials of the Delhi government’s Forests and Wildlife department in an alleged Rs 223-crore corruption case.

Notably, the CBI has filed a case against Parasnath Yadav and Alam Singh Rawat, the former senior account officer and assistant account officer in the Forests and Wildlife department, for allegedly colluding in a criminal conspiracy with LA Khan, the former senior branch manager of Bank of Baroda’s Paharganj branch, and others. Currently, Parasnath Yadav is posted as a Pay and Accounts Officer in the Principal Accounts Office of the Delhi government. Meanwhile, Alam Singh is posted as an Accounts Officer at Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital in Pitampura.

According to the officials, the persons in question were involved in transferring Rs 223 crore “illegally” and “unauthorisedly” from the ‘sundry’ account to a bogus savings account in the name of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) at the same branch based on a forged letter allegedly issued by the Forests and Wildlife department.

The Directorate of Vigilance submitted a file to L-G Saxena via the National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) requesting permission for the CBI to investigate Yadav under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to the Directorate of Vigilance, the CBI stated in a letter dated July 12, 2023, that the investigations conducted thus far have prima facie brought forward the role of two officials in the case of alleged financial irregularities involving the Forest and Wildlife Department.

The Anti-Corruption Branch accused two female Health Department workers Chanchal Rani Pisalla and Rajnesh Verma of demanding Rs 60,000 each from two nursing officers in exchange for “light duty” in an alleged bribery case. The duo were then posted at the GB Pant Hospital as deputy nursing superintendent and nursing officer, respectively.

Furthermore, according to one of the nursing officers, the accused had already received Rs 42,000 in exchange for exemption from their duties at the COVID-19 desk.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com