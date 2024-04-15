BJP’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya has informed that the Congress party is using deep fake imagery to maliciously target the BJP. Reacting to an X post by Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV, Malviya wrote that Congress is using deep fakes to mislead people, create unrest, and sow divisions in society.

Calling BV Srinivas a ‘habitual offender’, Malviya informed further that BJP’s Azamgarh MP Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirhua’ will be filing an FIR against Srinivas for sharing a deep fake video to malign his image. Malviya added that a complaint is also being filed against Srinivas with the Election Commission of India.

Malviya added that the party has all the screenshots, with time stamps and video recordings for a legal case against BV Srinivas.

This video is fake. The Congress, like in MP, is using deepfakes to mislead people, create unrest and sow divisions in the society. Dinesh Lal Yadav, BJP MP from Azamgarh, is filing FIR against IYC President, who is a habitual offender. Complaint also being filed with @ECISVEEP.… https://t.co/MMrvXSw5mc — Amit Malviya (मोदी का परिवार) (@amitmalviya) April 15, 2024

Azamgarh MP Dinesh Lal Yadav posted, “Promoting fake videos has become a trend for Congress leaders. Anyone seeing this video can understand that the words and lip movements do not match, AI has been used to clone sound. What exactly do they want to prove?”

In the video that BV Srinivas shared, the alleged deep fake face of Dinesh Lal Yadav is seen saying, “Modi ji doesn’t have a single child. Yogi ji have no children either. They have not added anything to increase unemployment. Who is increasing unemployment in this country? The people who do not listen to the government when the government asks to produce only 2 children, add 8 more mouths to feed. They are the ones increasing the burden of unemployment in this country. When the government proposes regulations for population control, they are the people who refuse to follow. The same people then claim that unemployment is increasing. When an unemployed person produces 8 more children, obviously unemployment will increase.”