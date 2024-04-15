Monday, April 15, 2024
HomeNews Reports'Congress using deep fake to target BJP': MP Dinesh Lal Yadav to file FIR...
News ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

‘Congress using deep fake to target BJP’: MP Dinesh Lal Yadav to file FIR against IYC president BV Srinivas for video on Modi and Yogi

Azamgarh MP Dinesh Lal Yadav posted, "Promoting fake videos has become a trend for Congress leaders. Anyone seeing this video can understand that the words and lip movements do not match, AI has been used to clone sound. What exactly do they want to prove?"

OpIndia Staff
Dinesh Lal Yadav to file FIR against IYC chief BV Srinivas
Dinesh Lal Yadav to file FIR against IYC chief BV Srinivas
2

BJP’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya has informed that the Congress party is using deep fake imagery to maliciously target the BJP. Reacting to an X post by Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV, Malviya wrote that Congress is using deep fakes to mislead people, create unrest, and sow divisions in society.

Calling BV Srinivas a ‘habitual offender’, Malviya informed further that BJP’s Azamgarh MP Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirhua’ will be filing an FIR against Srinivas for sharing a deep fake video to malign his image. Malviya added that a complaint is also being filed against Srinivas with the Election Commission of India.

Malviya added that the party has all the screenshots, with time stamps and video recordings for a legal case against BV Srinivas.

Azamgarh MP Dinesh Lal Yadav posted, “Promoting fake videos has become a trend for Congress leaders. Anyone seeing this video can understand that the words and lip movements do not match, AI has been used to clone sound. What exactly do they want to prove?”

In the video that BV Srinivas shared, the alleged deep fake face of Dinesh Lal Yadav is seen saying, “Modi ji doesn’t have a single child. Yogi ji have no children either. They have not added anything to increase unemployment. Who is increasing unemployment in this country? The people who do not listen to the government when the government asks to produce only 2 children, add 8 more mouths to feed. They are the ones increasing the burden of unemployment in this country. When the government proposes regulations for population control, they are the people who refuse to follow. The same people then claim that unemployment is increasing. When an unemployed person produces 8 more children, obviously unemployment will increase.”

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Bestselling author Amish Tripathi explains why he will be voting for the Narendra Modi government in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

OpIndia Staff -

‘Misleading, malicious, and ill-motivated’: MHA rubbishes ‘journalist’ Sushant Singh over media reports on Chinese incursion threat list

OpIndia Staff -

Palghar Sadhu lynching: Uddhav Thackeray obeyed Rahul Gandhi’s order to halt the transfer of case to CBI, prevented timely probe, Shiv Sena alleges

OpIndia Staff -

2024 Lok Sabha Elections: Ten things I like about the BJP manifesto and a few I wish were different

Ganesh R -

Mira Road, Mumbai: 4-year-old Hindu girl brutally raped, threatened with a knife, accused Md Imran Khan arrested. Here is what the FIR reads

Siddhi Somani -

UP: Muslim mob turns violent after claiming print on doormat resembles ‘Kaaba’, does stone pelting and sloganeering in Balrampur shopping mart

राहुल पाण्डेय -

Thiruvananthapuram: Model Code of Conduct Nodal Officer issues warning to Shashi Tharoor over cash for votes allegations against Rajeev Chandrasekhar

OpIndia Staff -

Iran-Israel conflict: Blinken dials up Turkey, Egypt, Jordan and Saudi Arabia, asserts US position on ‘avoiding escalation’ in the region

ANI -

Prashant Bhushan beats the dead horse again, wants ECI to reveal the source code of EVM, a demand already rejected by Supreme Court

OpIndia Staff -

Firing outside Salman Khan’s residence: CCTV footage and pictures of two suspects released, booked for attempt to murder

OpIndia Staff -

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com