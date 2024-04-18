Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad has hit out at the Congress scion Rahul Gandhi and the entire Congress leadership for not putting up a fight against the BJP.

The President of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) said that Rahul Gandhi and National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah are “spoon-fed kids” who have not done anything on their own.

He said that both Rahul Gandhi and Omar Abdullah have not made any personal sacrifices in life. “They are enjoying the inherited legacy from Indira Gandhi and Sheikh Abdullah respectively,” he said.

Azad also said that Rahul Gandhi seeks refuge in states with large number of minority community. “Why Rahul Gandhi claims to be fighting against the BJP? His actions suggest otherwise. Why he is hesitant to contest in the BJP-ruled states? Why he seek refuge in states with high minority community?” Azad said.

The former senior Congress leader was addressing a rally in Udhampur for his party candidate GM Saroori. “The Congress party is reluctant to engage in direct confrontations and they have a tendency to seek out safe seats where minority populations are sizeable,” he said.

Azad also accused the Congress of preferring “safe seats” in states like Kerala. He had recently stated that he believes that the Congress has allied with the BJP and it wants the saffron party to win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.