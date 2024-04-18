Thursday, April 18, 2024
HomeNews Reports"Spoon-fed kids seeking refuge in states with large minority community": Former Congress leader Ghulam...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

“Spoon-fed kids seeking refuge in states with large minority community”: Former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad lashes out at Rahul Gandhi & Omar Abdullah

"They are enjoying the inherited legacy from Indira Gandhi and Sheikh Abdullah respectively," he said

OpIndia Staff
A day after show of Congress strength, Ghulam Nabi Azad praises Modi
Ghulam Nabi Azad (left), Rahul Gandhi (right), images via Yahoo News and BBC
3

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad has hit out at the Congress scion Rahul Gandhi and the entire Congress leadership for not putting up a fight against the BJP.

The President of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) said that Rahul Gandhi and National Conference (NC) vice president Omar Abdullah are “spoon-fed kids” who have not done anything on their own.

He said that both Rahul Gandhi and Omar Abdullah have not made any personal sacrifices in life. “They are enjoying the inherited legacy from Indira Gandhi and Sheikh Abdullah respectively,” he said.

Azad also said that Rahul Gandhi seeks refuge in states with large number of minority community. “Why Rahul Gandhi claims to be fighting against the BJP? His actions suggest otherwise. Why he is hesitant to contest in the BJP-ruled states? Why he seek refuge in states with high minority community?” Azad said.

The former senior Congress leader was addressing a rally in Udhampur for his party candidate GM Saroori. “The Congress party is reluctant to engage in direct confrontations and they have a tendency to seek out safe seats where minority populations are sizeable,” he said.

Azad also accused the Congress of preferring “safe seats” in states like Kerala. He had recently stated that he believes that the Congress has allied with the BJP and it wants the saffron party to win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Ayodhra Ram Mandir special coverage by OpIndia

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsCongress, Rahul Gandhi, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Omar Abdullah
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
41,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com