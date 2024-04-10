A fortune teller in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district was arrested on 9th April after his parrot predicted the victory of Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) candidate for Lok Sabha polls. The fortune teller, identified as Selvaraj, shot to fame after PMK candidate from Cuddalore, Thankar Bachan requested him to predict his fortune.

The fortune teller predicted that Bachan would win the polls as the parrot had selected a card which had the image of Lord Azhagumuthu Iyyanar. Bachan had sought the blessings of Lord Iyyangar at a temple nearby before encountering the fortune teller.

Shortly after, the forest ranger arrested Selvaraj for illegal possession of the parrot. The official named J Ramesh said that parrots are categorized under scheduled II species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and keeping the bird in captivity is a crime.

The forest officials said that the fortune teller would be let off with a warning and a penalty, which may extend up to Rs 10,000. The development has left netizens shocked.

Mr Sinha wrote on X, “In Tamilnadu, a parrot owner is arrested after his parrot predicted the victory of NDA candidate & defeat of INDI alliance candidate. He’s charged with some wildlife protection act. Democracy under attack anyone? Dictatorship anyone?”

Andra Pradesh BJP vice president, Vishnu Vardhan Reddy accused the DMK government of fascism. He wrote, “Height of fascism in Tamil Nadu! A parrot owner has been arrested merely because his parrot predicted the win for a PMK candidate. @arivalayam is losing ground in Tamil Nadu, and the insecurity in their camp is evident!”

Another X user named Manju wrote, “Just now ⁦@arivalayam⁩ has found out that a parrot is kept in a cage to predict fortunes…#dmk running scared of a bird 😝 that said #Thankarbachan will win. #pmk”

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi is campaigning in Tamil Nadu and has accused the Stalin government saying it has the first copyright in corruption. The PM also accused the government of dividing people over language.