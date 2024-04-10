Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Odisha Police instructs Special Security Battalion personnel to remove tattoos in 15 days, says they are offensive, obscene and derogatory

The order further advised SSB personnels to avoid getting inked on face, neck and hand to maintain a level of professionalism.

ANI
6

Odisha Police have instructed Special Security Battalion personnel to remove tattoos that are visible while wearing uniforms on their bodies within 15 days, as it demeans the image of the battalion.

“A good number of unit men are found making “TATTOOS” on their bodies, which demeans the image of the Battalion as well as Odisha Police since these are offensive, obscene and derogatory in nature. Hence, after careful consideration; it is decided that, from today onwards, tattoos that are visible while wearing uniform are not permitted,” said an order issued on Tuesday by the deputy commissioner of police (security), Bhubaneswar.

All guard I/Cs were directed to make a list of men having tattoos on their body from the date of receiving the orders failing which necessary departmental actions as deemed fit shall be initiated against the wrongdoers, the order said.

The order further advised SSB personnels to avoid getting inked on face, neck and hand to maintain a level of professionalism.

Special Security Battalion provide security coverage to VVIPs and dignitaries within the State and those visiting the State from rest of India.

Its personnel have been deployed at various nationalised banks in Bhubaneswar city and in Police Control Room (PCR) duties under different police stations. It also performs law and order duties, especially during religious functions.

This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

