Amidst the ongoing counter-terrorism campaign, the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) Amritsar busted a Khalistani terrorist recruitment, funding, and helping module by capturing Germany-based operative Prabhpreet Singh Sidhu at Delhi’s IGI Airport. Prabhpreet Singh is an operative of the separatist terror group. Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF). The information regarding the arrest of Sidhu was confirmed by the Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav on Friday (11th April).

The DGP tweeted that he was running a terrorist recruitment, funding and aiding module from Germany.

In 2020, SSOC Amritsar obtained classified intelligence input that KZF terrorist Jagdish Singh Bhura intended to attack some high-profile targets in Punjab and had offered weapons and financial support to his India-based associates. Punjab Police responded quickly and busted the module by arresting four operatives of this organization and seizing weapons and ammunition from their possession.

In this regard, a case FIR No. 18, dated 19.12.2020, was recorded at the Police Station State Special Operation Cell in Amritsar under sections 13, 17, 18, 18-B, and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and section 25 of the Arms Act.

DGP Gaurav Yadav stated that during investigations, the arrested accused revealed that they were acting under the orders of wanted terrorist Jagdish Singh Bhura and his close aide Prabhpreet Singh. The arrested individuals also revealed that they intended to attack high-profile targets, he added.



He stated that because Prabhpreet was living in Germany, Punjab Police, after designating him in this case, obtained a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him from the Bureau of Immigration in New Delhi to ensure his arrest.

“On Wednesday, immigration authorities at IGI Airport Delhi informed us about the detention of Prabhpreet Singh. Subsequently, a team of SSOC Amritsar rushed to Delhi and arrested the accused,” said the DGP.

According to AIG SSOC Amritsar Sukhminder Singh Mann, preliminary investigations have indicated that the accused Prabhpreet entered Poland on a legal visa in 2017 and passed into Germany by road in 2020. He applied for political asylum in order to obtain permanent residence in Germany, he explained.



While living in Germany, the accused met Belgium-based KZF terrorist Jagdish Singh Bhura and became involved in anti-national activities, according to the AIG, who also stated that the accused arranged funding and weapons for his Indian associate to carry out targeted killings and other disruptive activities.

He stated that further investigations are underway to uncover Prabhpreet’s entire network and the module for which he works.



Meanwhile, police teams obtained remand for accused Prabhpreet till April 15, 2024, after presenting him in court.